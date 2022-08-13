Read full article on original website
San Benito to hand out sandbags this week
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates. The first distribution will take […]
Weslaco to spray for mosquitoes
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The City of Weslaco is preparing to spraying for mosquitoes after being affected by the heavy rainfall that occurred over the weekend. City crews are set to use truck-mounted spraying systems to spread mosquito spray around city parks and road, according to the city’s website. The spraying began Tuesday morning and will […]
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
CBP: Migrant saves herself, 27 others in stash house
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant woman was credited with saving herself and 27 others from a stash house. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents assisted a woman after receiving an emergency call claiming she was being held against her will at an Edinburg home, according to a news release from U.S. Customs […]
Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez. Hernandez […]
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Brownsville animal charity announces dog food drive
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Animal Defense will be hosting an event to help feed rescue dogs. The event titled “Pumps for Pups” will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 20, at Hardknox Strength & Performance located at 3260 Galeno Crossing. Brownsville Animal Defense is accepting Pedigree (puppy and adult), […]
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Drive-Thru COVID Testing Resuming In Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County is re-opening a drive-thru site for coronavirus testing. County health staffers will be on hand to administer rapid PCR tests at the Public Health Preparedness and Response building in Alamo. The tests will be available to anyone in the Rio Grande Valley six months of age and older...
COMMEMORATIVE AIRFORCE – RIO GRANDE VALLEY WING
FOR VISITORS FLYING INTO THE AIRSHOW OVER SOUTH PADRE ISLAND AUGUST 26 – 28, 2022. We cordially invite you to utilize the FBO facilities — including self-service (CC) refueling – Our home base is Port Isabel – Cameron County Airport (KPIL), located in Los Fresnos, TX 78566.
Hidalgo County reports five COVID-19-related deaths
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department have reported five COVID-19 related deaths. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to a Hidalgo County press release. The five reported individuals ages range from 50 to 70+ years old. Along with the five deaths, Hidalgo County reported 1,318 positive cases of […]
New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
Stage two water restrictions continue in San Juan
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Utilities Department announced a stage two water conservation is in effect as water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs reached below 25 percent. Public water systems across the Rio Grande Valley remain at a stage two water restriction. The restriction will be in effect until the […]
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
