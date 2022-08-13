ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50

With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
