Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50
With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
Mendota Sweet Corn Festival pleases thousands
All eyes in Mendota were on the Sweet corn Festival Parade Sunday afternoon. In it were street performers, floats, and a full Navy band. Generous amounts of tootsie rolls gum and suckers were tossed to eager children assembled by their parents and grandparents curbside. All the previous Sweet corn Queens...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
Mobile Food Pantry Rolling Up To Lake DePue
With inflation impacting grocery prices, maybe you could use help putting food on the table. The Hall Township Food Pantry has teamed up with the River Bend Foodbank to bring a refrigerated semi packed with food to DePue. Distribution will be this Saturday from 10 until noon at the DePue Lakefront Park Shelter. Registration starts at 9. You can utilize the mobile food pantry regardless of your income or where you live.
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
Police looking for electric bike riding man who robbed bank in Shorewood
Anyone with information may report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
Peru Fireman ends career at 8am Monday
Will this work day be uneventful for Peru firefighter Dennis Lemmer? We hope so, because at 8am Monday, Lemmer retires. He's ending a 45 year career as a fireman, and specifically, a station engineer. That's the guy who drives the fire truck to the scene and, once there, regulates the water going out to the fire. At age 65, retirement is being forced on him. But looking back, it's easy to remember the long drawn-out 2012 Westclox fire:
LoCash is Coming to the BLVD Pub and Grill in Sterling this Saturday Night, Get Your Tickets Today
The Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling will be celebrating their Birthday Bash this Saturday night starting at 5pm. The 2022 Boulevard Birthday Bash starring LoCash will be held outside at the Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling (2501 Ave E.) Tickets are on sale right now at the Boulevard...
Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side
It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
Grant Approved For New Amphitheater In Ottawa
Drawings and dreams of a new Ottawa riverfront seem to be coming closer to a reality. The state on Monday announced a $3 million grant to construct an outdoor riverfront amphitheater on the north shore of the Illinois River. It would be on property that used to be Central School, near where Ottawa's new Y is going to be built.
Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Peru Police Chief Wants To Double Parking Fines
Getting a parking ticket in Peru is about to get more expensive. Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka proposed and received the backing of city council members to raise fines for parking violations. For parking on the wrong side of the street or in a fire lane, the cost will double from $10 to $20. Also doubling is the cost of parking on a snow route. That fine is going from $25 to $50.
Illinois man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor
A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son, and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.
Rochelle man gets 5 years for beating that sent child to the hospital
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Everett Bradley, 55, has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for beating a child in February 2018. Bradley was charged after Rochelle Police were called to a hospital in February 2018, after a child was brought in with injuries. Bradley was found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated […]
