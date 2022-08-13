ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

2 teens dead after crashing into canal during high-speed chase with deputies

ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens have been pronounced dead after crashing into the edge of a canal during a high-speed chase with Hendry County deputies.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the teens were traveling at high rates of speed in a sedan heading southbound on C.R. 835.

The teens failed to make a sharp right turn at the intersection of Roberts Road, continuing straight towards the edge of a large canal near the road, FHP said.

According to the report, the teen’s sedan became airborne, striking the southern edge of the canal near the shoreline.

Both teens were pronounced deceased at the scene, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

FHP continues to investigate this crash.

