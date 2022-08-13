ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 1

Related
oilcity.news

Sutherland, Jensen advance in race for Ward I seat on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — With one seat representing Ward I on the Casper City Council available, candidates Jai-Ayla Sutherland and Gena Jensen will advance to the General Election. Sutherland, a current member of the Casper City Council who was appointed in 2021 after the resignation of Khrystyn Lutz, and Jensen garnered the most votes in the nonpartisan Primary Race, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Pacheco, Haskins, Warren, Mahlum advance out of primary for two available Ward III seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — With two seats representing Ward III on the Casper City Council available, four out of five candidates will advance out of the primary election. Current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco along with candidates Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum will appear on General Election ballots this fall after garnering the most votes in the primary, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natrona County, WY
Elections
City
Casper, WY
State
Arizona State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Natrona County, WY
Government
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Elections
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election

CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Uncontested races on the Natrona County primary ballot

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the full list of races appearing on Natrona County’s Primary Election ballot in which candidates are running unopposed. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16. The full list of candidates on the ballot, along with their completed candidate questionnaires, can be found here.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Gravel#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Natrona County Commission#Casper City Council#Wyoming Supreme Court#Vmg Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
oilcity.news

Casper City Council to consider one-time bonuses for city employees

CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper staff is asking the Casper City Council to consider providing a one-time payment to employees using unappropriated dollars that are in excess of required reserves levels. Staff plan to present the possible one-time payments for employees during the City Council’s pre-meeting work session...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes

CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

City Council approves contract for commissioning of new Casper Police HQ project

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council unanimously voted to authorize the city to enter a professional services contract with Engineering Economics, Inc. for the commissioning of the Casper Business Center project. The contract is for up to $80,900 for Engineering Economics to undertake commissioning of the...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy