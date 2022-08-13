Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen, Laird, and Milne advance in Natrona County Commission race; Freel gets two-year spot
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Republicans and one Democrat advanced in the Primary Election on Tuesday for three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Current Vice Mayor Steve Freel won the Republican nomination for a two-year seat, for which no Democrat has yet filed. In the Republican Primary, Republican...
oilcity.news
Sutherland, Jensen advance in race for Ward I seat on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — With one seat representing Ward I on the Casper City Council available, candidates Jai-Ayla Sutherland and Gena Jensen will advance to the General Election. Sutherland, a current member of the Casper City Council who was appointed in 2021 after the resignation of Khrystyn Lutz, and Jensen garnered the most votes in the nonpartisan Primary Race, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
oilcity.news
Pacheco, Haskins, Warren, Mahlum advance out of primary for two available Ward III seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — With two seats representing Ward III on the Casper City Council available, four out of five candidates will advance out of the primary election. Current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco along with candidates Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum will appear on General Election ballots this fall after garnering the most votes in the primary, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
oilcity.news
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
oilcity.news
Saulsbury defeats Keating, Haid in Natrona County Assessor race in Republican Primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Tammy Saulsbury has won the Republican Primary in her bid to become the next Natrona County Assessor, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. Saulsbury secured 52.33% of the vote, enough to...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
oilcity.news
Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
oilcity.news
Uncontested races on the Natrona County primary ballot
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the full list of races appearing on Natrona County’s Primary Election ballot in which candidates are running unopposed. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16. The full list of candidates on the ballot, along with their completed candidate questionnaires, can be found here.
oilcity.news
Bond, Paulson win in primary election for Ward II seat on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — Candidates Michael Bond and Eric D. Paulson will face off in the General Election after winning the most votes in the Primary Election for a Ward II seat on the Casper City Council. Bond and Green were the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan Primary Race,...
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
These are according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk. Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
oilcity.news
Voting on Tuesday? Find your polling place in Natrona County; don’t forget to bring ID
CASPER, Wyo. — Primary Election Day in Natrona County is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Do you know where to go to vote? Did you know voter identification is required in Wyoming?. Where do I vote in Natrona County?. Voters can...
oilcity.news
New ~4,000-acre public access area offering antelope, deer hunting in Casper Region
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the opening of a new ~4,000-acre public access area in northwest Converse County that will provide new antelope and deer hunting opportunities. The new Ogalalla Ranch Public Access Area includes about 4,000 acres of deeded land and...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council to consider one-time bonuses for city employees
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper staff is asking the Casper City Council to consider providing a one-time payment to employees using unappropriated dollars that are in excess of required reserves levels. Staff plan to present the possible one-time payments for employees during the City Council’s pre-meeting work session...
oilcity.news
Ward defeats Myler in Republican Primary race for Wyoming House District 57 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Jeanette Ward has defeated Thomas Myler in the Republican Primary race for the House District 57 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Ward secured 59.23% of...
oilcity.news
Rep. Washut defeats Cheatham in Republican race for Wyoming House District 36 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Rep. Art Washut won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in his bid for reelection to the House District 36 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Washut...
oilcity.news
Forrest Chadwick wins Republican Primary in race for new Wyoming House District 62 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Former Natrona County Commissioner Forrest Chadwick won the Republican Primary in the race for the House District 62 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Chadwick secured...
oilcity.news
Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
oilcity.news
City Council approves contract for commissioning of new Casper Police HQ project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council unanimously voted to authorize the city to enter a professional services contract with Engineering Economics, Inc. for the commissioning of the Casper Business Center project. The contract is for up to $80,900 for Engineering Economics to undertake commissioning of the...
oilcity.news
Coleman, Juarez advance in Mills mayoral race; four Mills City Council candidates advance
CASPER, Wyo. — Voters narrowed down the field of candidates for Mills City Mayor and for two seats available in on the Mills City Council with the Primary Election wrapping up Tuesday. In the race for Mills City Mayor, current Mayor Seth Coleman will face challenger Leah Juarez in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
