Michigan State

news9.com

Cooler Weather Arrives

A break from intense heat is expected Wednesday as the chance of scattered showers returns to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front is located south of the area early Wednesday morning, but additional scattered showers and storms will remain possible for the next few hours. The severe weather threats should remain low but there may be one or two cells producing small hail and gusty winds this morning. Temps will start this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s across northern OK today with highs in the mid to upper 80s across southeastern sections. Northeast winds will remain from 10 to 20 mph for most of the day. Additional scattered storms will be located across southeastern OK and north TX this afternoon and early Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Heat Advisories Return

Heat advisories will return both Monday and Tuesday before the next cold front arrives with storm chances and some cooler weather. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The ridge will be shunted southwest of the area over the next 36 hours as a series of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Madill Elementary School

Our Amazing Oklahoman isn't a person but rather Madill Elementary School!. The school is promoting their students to love reading. Over the summer they purchased a book vending machine. Now, every time a student has a birthday they get a special token that allows them to pick a book from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tracking Storm Chances, Cooler Weather Soon

Summer heat continues, but some relief could soon be in sight. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, and possibly the hottest day for the next few weeks. A cold front nears the area later this afternoon bringing scattered storm chances and a notable cool-down Wednesday and Thursday. We'll warm back into the 90s Friday and Saturday before the next system arrives bringing additional storm chances and another reduction in temperature into early next week. The weekend system may be the very beginning of a pattern change that could bring much needed rainfall to the state and a nice stretch of below normal temperatures.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps Again Offers Free Learning For Students

Oklahoma families can now register their seventh, eighth or ninth grade students for free tutoring, which could save them thousands of dollars. The state department of education's Math Tutoring Corps is providing the free service. The pandemic caused a lot of setbacks in learning. Anthony Purcell with Math Tutoring Corps...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Pocketbook Politics: GOP State Treasurer Candidates Debate

With runoff election day less than a week away, the two Republicans vying to become state treasurer faced off in a debate Tuesday evening at Rose State College. Candidates Todd Russ and Clark Jolley were asked about college savings, inflation, retirement savings and more in the debate hosted by News 9 and NonDoc.com.
OKLAHOMA STATE

