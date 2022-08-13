Read full article on original website
ODOT Requests Federal Funding To Construct Additional Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Oklahoma's Department of Transportation is asking the federal government for money to build more electric car charging stations across the state. The plan would send $66 million to the state, and federal officials will review the plan in October. Grants would be awarded early next year.
Cooler Weather Arrives
A break from intense heat is expected Wednesday as the chance of scattered showers returns to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front is located south of the area early Wednesday morning, but additional scattered showers and storms will remain possible for the next few hours. The severe weather threats should remain low but there may be one or two cells producing small hail and gusty winds this morning. Temps will start this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s across northern OK today with highs in the mid to upper 80s across southeastern sections. Northeast winds will remain from 10 to 20 mph for most of the day. Additional scattered storms will be located across southeastern OK and north TX this afternoon and early Thursday.
Heat Advisories Return
Heat advisories will return both Monday and Tuesday before the next cold front arrives with storm chances and some cooler weather. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The ridge will be shunted southwest of the area over the next 36 hours as a series of...
Amazing Oklahomans: Madill Elementary School
Our Amazing Oklahoman isn't a person but rather Madill Elementary School!. The school is promoting their students to love reading. Over the summer they purchased a book vending machine. Now, every time a student has a birthday they get a special token that allows them to pick a book from...
Tracking Storm Chances, Cooler Weather Soon
Summer heat continues, but some relief could soon be in sight. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, and possibly the hottest day for the next few weeks. A cold front nears the area later this afternoon bringing scattered storm chances and a notable cool-down Wednesday and Thursday. We'll warm back into the 90s Friday and Saturday before the next system arrives bringing additional storm chances and another reduction in temperature into early next week. The weekend system may be the very beginning of a pattern change that could bring much needed rainfall to the state and a nice stretch of below normal temperatures.
Governor Stitt Announces Pay Raise For Troopers, New Program To Recruit More To OHP
Oklahoma Highway Troopers started their Tuesday with some good news. There's a new recruitment push, but that's not all. Governor Stitt signed a pay raise into law and announced a new partnership to get more troopers on Oklahoma roads. Troopers will see bigger checks for the first time in approximately...
Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set Of 'Rust' Was Accident, Medical Examiner Rules
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday...
OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps Again Offers Free Learning For Students
Oklahoma families can now register their seventh, eighth or ninth grade students for free tutoring, which could save them thousands of dollars. The state department of education's Math Tutoring Corps is providing the free service. The pandemic caused a lot of setbacks in learning. Anthony Purcell with Math Tutoring Corps...
Pocketbook Politics: GOP State Treasurer Candidates Debate
With runoff election day less than a week away, the two Republicans vying to become state treasurer faced off in a debate Tuesday evening at Rose State College. Candidates Todd Russ and Clark Jolley were asked about college savings, inflation, retirement savings and more in the debate hosted by News 9 and NonDoc.com.
