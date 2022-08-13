A break from intense heat is expected Wednesday as the chance of scattered showers returns to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front is located south of the area early Wednesday morning, but additional scattered showers and storms will remain possible for the next few hours. The severe weather threats should remain low but there may be one or two cells producing small hail and gusty winds this morning. Temps will start this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s across northern OK today with highs in the mid to upper 80s across southeastern sections. Northeast winds will remain from 10 to 20 mph for most of the day. Additional scattered storms will be located across southeastern OK and north TX this afternoon and early Thursday.

