Zack Marshall, 2023 Carlsbad tight end, announces commitment to Michigan

Class of 2023 tight end Zack Marshall committed to Michigan on Saturday. He made the announcement on social media.

247Sports.com ranks Marshall as the No. 74 athlete nationally. During his junior season at Santa Fe Christian, Marshall reeled in 44 passes for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns.

Marshall has transferred into Carlsbad for his final season and will pair up with five-star quarterback recruit Julian Sayin after sitting out the first four games of the season due to transfer rules. He impressed as one of the pass catchers during the Elite 11 Finals in June and was named Tight End MVP of the 7 on 7 portion of the event.

Marshall chose the Wolverines over nine other schools including finalists Utah and Cal.