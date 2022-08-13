Read full article on original website
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
Driver in fatal Hermon crash charged with manslaughter sentenced
(NEWS CENTER) -- A man from Hermon responsible for causing a fatal crash last summer was sentenced Monday morning. Keith Austin is charged with manslaughter and aggravated OUI for last June's car crash that killed one of his passengers. Family members said that the three passengers in the car left a party after a night of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana.
foxbangor.com
Evidence seized in connection to armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN — Police seized evidence in connection to an armed robbery in Fairfield that happened on Friday. At around 12:30 Monday afternoon, officers with the Skowhegan and Waterville Police Departments, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine DEA and State Police simultaneously served search warrants on two apartments at 33 West Front Street in Skowhegan.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
wgan.com
Woman hurt in Belfast hit-and-run
Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman hurt in Belfast Saturday night. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont was riding her bike westbound on the eastbound shoulder of the road when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene of the...
wabi.tv
Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - New developments released Monday in the police investigation into an armed robbery at a Fairfield convenience store. The Fairfield Police Department says they seized evidence from two Skowhegan apartments Monday afternoon. Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police, as well as the Maine DEA and the Somerset County...
Another Cyclist Falls Victim to a Hit & Run, This Time in Belfast
A woman is recovering after being hit on her bicycle by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene. I've reported on far too many of these types of crashes this summer. And in too many of those cases, the victim didn't fare as well as the woman in Belfast over the weekend. Belfast Police say the woman was riding her bicycle in the area of 268 Belmont Avenue, also known as Route 3, just before 9 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle. She fell, injured, into the ditch while the driver sped away. She sustained facial injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
wgan.com
Former Maine prosecutor accused of tampering with evidence facing up to 6 months behind bars
A former Franklin County prosecutor linked to a criminal conspiracy to sell marijuana in Maine will face sentencing on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, 36-year-old Kayla Alves pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal. Alves was accused of...
wabi.tv
Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run
Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving us the chance for scattered showers, especially Downeast coastal sections. We dry out for the start of the work week. Updated: 18 hours ago. High pressure keeps us cloudy and dry today,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 5-11. Richard J. Cornell, 36, of Wayland, Massachusetts, obstructing the report of a crime in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine; disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine. Tamara L. Dalton, 41,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey C. Trafton endorses Jason Trundy as his successor
Jason Trundy is the right choice for Waldo County Sheriff! He has held nearly every leadership position in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office over his 28-year career. He has excelled in each of these assignments. Jason currently serves as the Chief Deputy where he oversees both the Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions.
WMTW
Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine — The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
foxbangor.com
Multiple Bangor road work projects
BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
wabi.tv
Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
foxbangor.com
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day
HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
penbaypilot.com
Send Jan Dodge back to Augusta to continue her hard work for our community
This November, let’s send Jan Dodge back to Augusta for a third term to work for the people of State House District 39 (Belfast, Northport, and Belmont). I met Jan in 2018 when she went door-to-door in Belfast in her first campaign. Since then, I have seen that not only is she enthusiastic and dedicated to her role in Augusta, but she always quickly replies to emails about legislation and has even asked for my opinions.
