Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The CW Is Getting a New Owner
The CW Television Network is about to have a new corporate parent. News broke on Monday that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75% stake in the network after six months of negotiations. Current corporate co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will each maintain a 12.5% interest in the channel, and Nexstar will continue to order original programming from both company's television divisions, as well as elsewhere. The CW's current CEO, Mark Pedowitz, will remain in that position after the deal is finalized, which is expected to happen in Q3 2022.
ComicBook
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks
The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director Explains How Ang Lee's Hulk Changed the Cult Classic
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated Hollywood, nearly every studio in town had its hand in the proverbial Marvel pie. The X-Men and Fantastic Four found themselves at Fox while the Spider-Man family resided with Sony. Beyond that, rights for other lesser-known characters were all over the place. Universal had its stake in the Incredible Hulk and the green giant's stable of supporting characters, New Line had Blade and a few others; even Lionsgate had Man-Thing.
ComicBook
New Batman & Joker Series By Marc Silvestri Announced
Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo was just revealed by DC Comics. Marc Silvestri leads a DC Black Label series that he writes and illustrates. Fans will get their hands on the dark take on Gotham this November. The Clown Prince of Crime and The Dark Knight are actually teaming-up in this title. Something big is brewing in the city and it will take both of their considerable skills to address the threat. Silvestri is known for his work with DC for decades now. However, this is only the second time he's provided interior art for the company. (The previous effort was 1996's Batman: Black & White.) He wrote up a statement to go along with this announcement.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
NFL・
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Producer Details How Voice Cast Was Picked
Chainsaw Man is going to be making its highly anticipated debut later this year, and the producer behind the series has opened up about how the adaptation added its main stars to the cast. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of the most highly regarded action manga franchises, and thus it's gotten fans anxious over how the anime adaptation will be bringing it to life. This is especially true for the core cast of characters at the center as fans can't wait to see how the various voice actors in the anime will be performing each of their roles.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Review Round-Up: What Did The Critics Think?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to make its big debut on Disney+ later this week, so you know what that means, critics have a lot to say about Marvel Studios' latest offering. The series will introduce us to Bruce Banner / Hulk's cousin Jennifer Waters, aka She-Hulk, who also happens to be a lawyer. She-Hulk has been in mainstream media and even appeared in the animated Incredible Hulk series. Marvel Studios has been killing it with their Disney+ series and they're hoping to hit it out of the park with this one. Well according to ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson, it's a home run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Part 2 Announces August Delay
Chainsaw Man made a successful return last month thanks to Tatsuki Fujimoto, and the creator has not let up on the gas since. Once the manga launched part two, the floodgates were thrown open and let in all of Fujimoto's best work. That was made clear this week as Chainsaw Man chapter 102 welcomed one hero's big return, but fans will have to wait longer than expected to see where the series goes next.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
ComicBook
20th Century Men #1 Review: A Collision of History and Fantasy Delivers Mixed Results
Image Comics' 20th Century Men, the new series from writer Deniz Camp and artist S. Morian attempts to blend fantasy and fiction in an examination of the evils of war. The note at the end of the debut issue describes the series as a place where "the edges of our reality and fiction touch, overlap... and then explode." That's an accurate description, and it describes both the exciting and frustrating elements of this new series. Like history, 20th Century Men is filled with stunning imagery and memorable characters, but it can also be something of a chore to read.
ComicBook
She Hulk Star Reveals What Venom Role She Was Rejected From
It seems that She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has been trying to join the Marvel Universe for a while now, including pursuing a role in Sony Pictures' Tom Hardy-led Venom movie. As a guest on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Maslany revealed that she's pursued multiple Marvel roles but that "They've rejected me multiple times." She goes on to confirm that she tried out for a role in Venom. "Not for Venom," the character, she clarifies, "but for Venom's girlfriend or whatever." She further clarifies that she doesn't mean Eddie Brock's girlfriend but "Just Venom's girlfriend. Just the symbiote's girlfriend. She was cut out," though based on the context, this part seems to be a joke.
ComicBook
E.T. 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Gift Sets Include a Lunch Box and Action Figure
If you didn't pick up the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Steven Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial when it was released in 2017, these new limited edition 40th anniversary gift sets might entice you. There are two exclusive options available – a version with a classic lunchbox that might look a lot like the one you carried around in elementary school in the early '80s, and a version with a Bendyfig. A breakdown of these options can be found below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Expected to Top Weekend Box Office
If you thought Dragon Ball peaked in the '90s, you have not been paying attention. The franchise has been on a high since 2015, and it seems Toei Animation is poised to push its reach even further. After all, the anime will welcome a new film to U.S. theaters this weekend, and industry predictions say Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will surely top the weekend box office stateside.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photo Shows Off Classic Looking Daily Bugle
Madame Web set photos are showing off a classic-looking Daily Bugle building. Not a lot is known about the story for the Sony movie. They've been trying to keep a lid on things as set photos continue to trickle out. But, one thing seems certain, the movie aims to unify a bunch of threads in the Spider-Man mythos. From the mystery characters that Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are playing to Dakota Johnson's main character, there's plenty of Spider-Business going on in Madame Webb. Morbius gave little closure to fans hoping for some larger Spider-Verse world-building after Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems like Sony's next outing might provide some more breadcrumbs for where this is all headed. (To say nothing of the crown jewel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was delayed this year and will probably factor into all of these shenanigans somehow.) But, for now, Daily Bugle Easter eggs and speculation around characters is all the people have to go on. Check out the picture down below.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
Comments / 0