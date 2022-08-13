Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG News 5
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
WKRG News 5
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
WKRG News 5
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
WKRG
Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested on attempted murder charge; initiated pursuit into Baldwin County
An Atmore man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit into Baldwin County, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said James E. Ivy, 41, of Atmore, is being charged with attempted murder and felony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot before dawn outside Mobile U-Haul Downtown
Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business.
Mobile City Councilman responds to public intoxication charges dropped
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): Ben Reynolds, a Mobile City Councilman who was charged with public intoxication over the July 4th weekend, has responded to the charges being dropped. I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest […]
Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate
(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Corrections officers at Metro Jail use wearable shock gloves to help with inmate compliance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With around 1,500 inmates in Metro Jail it’s common for things to get unruly. “We have assaults on a daily basis, said Warden Trey Oliver. “We have fights between inmates on almost a daily basis.”. Which is why over a year ago Sheriff Sam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
SWAT, law enforcement at home where person reported barricaded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday morning at Starlit Avenue and Woodmere, just off Knollwood Drive . Local and federal law enforcement, SWAT team all appeared to be present on scene. A person was reported as being barricaded in the house and that person is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he says really happened. “I would never impersonate Prichard... I don’t even like Prichard Police Department,” said Byron Thomas. Bonding out Saturday evening -- 38-year-old Byron...
WKRG News 5
Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
WPMI
Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
rippreport.com
GET OUT OF JAIL CARD
Here are “some examples” of how a Baldwin County, Get Out of Jail Card, has helped, mostly politicians, AVOID any transparency or accountability. “I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and judicial economy.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Several agencies are investigating 15 bricks of cocaine found across the city of Biloxi. Over the weekend several people reported finding suspicious packages in Biloxi, including at Deer Island and Schooner Pier. Biloxi Police Capt. Tommy Goldsworthy said around eight packages were found by volunteers during a beach cleanup.
Comments / 4