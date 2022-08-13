Read full article on original website
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
theadvocate.com
St. James athlete Khai Prean explains why he became the latest local prospect to choose LSU
Versatility is one of the things that sets Khai Prean apart from many other 2023 football prospects. Though it may be hard to narrow down what might be the best position Prean might play. The St. James senior made a definitive decision Tuesday night by announcing his commitment to LSU.
wbrz.com
WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season. Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and...
KLFY.com
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Eleanor McMain forward Corey Chest, who can jump out of the gym, pledged to Matt McMahon Tuesday on social media. Chest and the Mustangs won the LHSAA...
theadvocate.com
Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier offer views on LSU's now two-man quarterback battle
Jayden Daniels is the first quarterback to sit in the chair in front of the cameras, and when Garrett Nussmeier comes in to take his turn, Daniels claps Nussmeier’s hand and pats him on the back. “That’s my little bro,” Daniels said Tuesday. “Obviously, I’m the older one in...
AthlonSports.com
LSU Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Brian Kelly heads south to Baton Rouge to lead LSU as the Tigers look to bounce back from unfamiliar territory. Last year's 6-7 record gave LSY its first losing season since 1999, when Gerry DiNardo went 2-8 before giving way to Hal Hunter in the final week, after which Nick Saban entered for the first of his five seasons in Death Valley.
theadvocate.com
Reigning Division IV state champions Southern Lab return interesting blend of experience, youth
It's hard to imagine Southern Lab, one of the LHSAA's most successful football programs, shocking people by winning big this season, but an intriguing mix of young and experienced players will make things interesting. Starters return at 10 positions from the team that defeated Ouachita Christian 38-14 in December's Division...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: The obstacles he faced made LSU's Myles Brennan a unique inspiration
My heart goes out to Myles Brennan. Yes, there are more tragic figures in the world. Brennan is young, handsome, articulate, part of a branch of the legendary restaurant-owning family, and has a beautiful fiancée he proposed to on the field in Tiger Stadium last December. LSU put out...
cenlanow.com
Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier split reps after Myles Brennan's departure
LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels shared reps with the first-team offense during practice Monday in the wake of Myles Brennan's departure. Nussmeier, who had been limited during Thursday’s practice with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, returned fully to practice Monday, commanding the first-team...
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
theadvocate.com
A key member of the UL athletic department has left to become an AD at his alma mater
University of Louisiana at Lafayette deputy athletic director Nico Yantko was introduced Tuesday as the new director of athletics at his alma mater, Murray State University. “What a day,” said Yantko, who graduated from Murray State in 2009 as a football student-athlete for the Racers. “What an emotional experience.”
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
theadvocate.com
How Ascension Catholic's Logan Szubinski will have an impact in all phases of the game
Landon Szubinski came to Ascension Catholic as a sophomore transfer after spending his freshmen year at Denham Springs. He did not know anyone in Donaldsonville and had no idea what his football future might me. Two years later, plenty has changed. “Everyone welcomed me to Ascension Catholic, the staff and...
theadvocate.com
10 eats every LSU student has to try from sushi to The Big Cheesy
Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well). Did we miss your favorite?...
theadvocate.com
Two Zachary High School girls’ basketball players commit to colleges
Zachary High School girls’ basketball players Alissa O’Dell and Bria Raymond have committed to playing basketball after graduating from Zachary High School. O’Dell has committed to play at Loyola University in New Orleans, and Raymond has committed to play for Baton Rouge Community College in Baton Rouge.
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
Gonzales, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Houma Christian School football team will have a game with Ascension Christian High School on August 16, 2022, 17:00:00. Houma Christian SchoolAscension Christian High School.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022
Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Football All-State tight end William Cole Doiron will be honored along with Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball and two years in basketball.
