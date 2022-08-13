ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media

The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season. Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Zachary, LA
Zachary, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY.com

College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Eleanor McMain forward Corey Chest, who can jump out of the gym, pledged to Matt McMahon Tuesday on social media. Chest and the Mustangs won the LHSAA...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AthlonSports.com

LSU Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Brian Kelly heads south to Baton Rouge to lead LSU as the Tigers look to bounce back from unfamiliar territory. Last year's 6-7 record gave LSY its first losing season since 1999, when Gerry DiNardo went 2-8 before giving way to Hal Hunter in the final week, after which Nick Saban entered for the first of his five seasons in Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

10 eats every LSU student has to try from sushi to The Big Cheesy

Know this, ye olde college student: college eats taste better with every passing year. So you might as well go ahead and make the most of the food many LSU students cling to in their years of higher education (and other nonacademic activities as well). Did we miss your favorite?...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Zachary High School girls’ basketball players commit to colleges

Zachary High School girls’ basketball players Alissa O’Dell and Bria Raymond have committed to playing basketball after graduating from Zachary High School. O’Dell has committed to play at Loyola University in New Orleans, and Raymond has committed to play for Baton Rouge Community College in Baton Rouge.
ZACHARY, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA

