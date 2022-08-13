Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jayson Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
Detroit News
Milton McCrory wants to cement Detroit brothers' boxing legacy
Westland — Detroit's boxing scene has a rich history, and nowhere is that more evident than inside the walls of the current Kronk Gym. Plastered all over the building are pictures of some of the best fighters to ever train out of Kronk and under the tutelage of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward. Two of the images proudly on display are of brothers Milton and Steve McCrory. Steve’s is placed right above the entrance to the back of the Westland gym, home to a few offices and a classroom used for the Emanuel Steward Champions of Tomorrow program.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
Detroit News
Building chemistry, camaraderie at top of list for Michigan basketball's Europe trip
Ann Arbor — There’s plenty of value that comes with college basketball foreign tours. There are the 10 extra practices that are permissible by the NCAA. There’s the opportunity to play challenging opponents. And there’s the memorable experience that comes with the preseason overseas trip that teams are permitted to take once every four years.
Detroit News
Deadline Detroit announces it is closing after 10 years in post on website
Deadline Detroit, an independent, digital-media organization, will cease operations next month after a decade of reporting on the Motor City and its people. "Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out of juice, the 24/7 grind of overseeing an online publication with few vacations has taken a toll," Lengel wrote in his early morning post. "The decision is difficult, particularly since generous friends just committed to providing much needed additional funding. After much thought, I chose to pass on those funds.
Detroit News
Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers certifies August primary election results
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify August election results in Michigan's largest county. The four-member, bipartisan board met Tuesday to approve the results from the primary, the last of Michigan's 83 counties to certify. It was the first certification of a statewide election since November 2020, when the board's meeting to certify the election devolved into chaos.
Detroit News
Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents
Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
Detroit News
Restoring water service to 7 towns will be delayed extra week, GLWA officials say
Water service to seven southeast Michigan communities is being delayed an extra week and is unlikely to be completed until early September, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said at a Tuesday press conference. Seven communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties have been under a boil advisory for drinking...
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
Detroit News
Big Sean bringing back community-focused DON Weekend Aug. 25-27
DON Weekend — that stands for Detroit's On Now, and is also a nod to Big Sean's nickname, Sean Don — will include a neighborhood block party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Lloyd H. Diehl Club, at 4242 Collingwood St. in Detroit.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
Detroit News
Senior golfers brace for another birdie-fest at Warwick; Jack Nicklaus stopping by again
Grand Blanc — When it comes to professional golf stops in Michigan, birdies tend to be in abundance. And that's always been the case at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, which welcomes the PGA Tour Champions circuit back next week for the fifth year. "You see guys going...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
Detroit News
Six days of cruisin': What to look for as the Woodward Dream Cruise kicks into high gear
Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.
Detroit News
Son convicted of killing Mich. mom won't get life after juvenile lifer rulings
Pontiac — Citing recent state Supreme Court decisions in juvenile lifer cases, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office withdrew a request Tuesday to have a Farmington Hills man sentenced to life without parole in the murder of his mother . Muhammad Altantawi was 16 years old at the time...
Detroit News
Red Hot Chili Peppers make Comerica Park show a family affair
Sunday night's Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Comerica Park ended on an emotional note, with Bloomfield Hills-raised Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith thanking the audience and bringing his 95-year-old "all time f---ing rocker" mother, Joan Smith, out in front of the crowd. With the stadium's houselights up and his...
Detroit News
Tips sought in fatal shooting of man on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person or people who were in a car near the scene of a fatal shooting in July. The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets near West Outer Drive, according to authorities. A 22-year-old man was killed.
Detroit News
Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials
A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
