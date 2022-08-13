Smith-Schuster missed Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Smith-Schuster otherwise seems to have been healthy since signing with the Chiefs, following an injury-marred final season in Pittsburgh. While he finished the preseason opener without a target, Smith-Schuster was on the field for every snap QB Patrick Mahomes took, getting a bit more first-team run than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a lot more than Mecole Hardman. There should be more opportunities for Hardman (and rookie Skyy Moore) in the regular season when the Chiefs use three-wide formations more often -- a configuration where Smith-Schuster figures to see a lot of slot snaps. It's unclear if the sore knee is a threat to the 25-year-old's availability for an upcoming exhibition with Washington this Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO