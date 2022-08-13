Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
doniphanherald.com
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID-19 losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
Former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law, probe says
The former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law in misdirecting $270,000 in funds forwarded to him to help cover losses in revenue caused by COVID-19.
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
WOWT
Gov. Ricketts discusses abortion, STEM education in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - At his news conference Monday on STEM education, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also talked about abortion regulation and what he’d like to see in the next legislative session. Ricketts said he is encouraging Nebraska state senators “to pass whatever restrictions they think they can get...
KETV.com
State audit raises 'red flag' on History Nebraska funds
A Nebraska state audit is raising red flags as to why hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for pandemic relief for state agency ended up in a newly formed private foundation. "It raised a lot of red flags in the intention of of where those funds were going and why...
1011now.com
Nebraska sees decline in agriculture due to crop prices and drought
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows an economic downturn for agriculture in Nebraska. Major crops like corn, beans and even alfalfa hay are seeing a decrease in production. A number of factors are at play; drought this summer hurt production yields and inflation means the crops cost a lot to plant. All of this adds up to economic stress for the drivers of a major sector of Nebraska’s economy.
Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try
Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraska DHHS to Disburse Pandemic EBT Benefits
Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will disburse P-EBT benefits on August 16. P-EBT is a program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and impacted by COVID-related absences from school. DHHS, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), is overseeing the disbursement of benefits.
kmaland.com
IA Child Well-Being Report: Trouble Spots in Education
(KMAland) -- Some measurements of children's well-being show warning signs in Iowa in the area of education. The numbers contrast with Iowa's overall ranking in a new annual report. The Annie E Casey Foundation's latest Kids Count Data Book places Iowa ninth in the nation in overall positive outcomes for...
News Channel Nebraska
Google Fiber announces it is coming to Nebraska
Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State. In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Oklahoma abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Beyond...
3 News Now
Deidre DeJear: Use Iowa’s ‘trust fund’ for mental health, education funding
Iowa needs to use its budget surplus to address shortages in mental health and public education, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear said Saturday. DeJear spoke to a group of more than 50 people gathered at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. The state is underfunding both public education and mental health, she said, and needs to put government money to use helping Iowans in need.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
doniphanherald.com
Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 17th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa school districts are about to resume classes without having the funding to provide free lunches for all students. Two years of pandemic aid ended in June, leaving districts scrambling to get qualified families to re-submit applications for free or reduced-price lunch. Shenandoah Schools superintendent Kerri Nelson says their district is keeping lunches free through the Community Eligibility Provision. Nelson says the program will be a cost to the district, but it's needed. Des Moines will be providing free lunch to all students through the same program.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
