LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows an economic downturn for agriculture in Nebraska. Major crops like corn, beans and even alfalfa hay are seeing a decrease in production. A number of factors are at play; drought this summer hurt production yields and inflation means the crops cost a lot to plant. All of this adds up to economic stress for the drivers of a major sector of Nebraska’s economy.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO