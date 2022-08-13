ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

After decades of broken promises, a Texas 'donut hole' community will get running water

By SHANNON KELLEHER, THE NEW LEDE, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
News Channel 25
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
State
Alaska State
City
Austin, TX
News Channel 25

Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO

Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since former CEO Bill Magness...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Water Scarcity#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Water Treatment#Food Drink#The Texas Tribune#Texans#Mexican#American#Durans
News Channel 25

Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Reform Austin

Abbott’s Solution To Gun Violence? Chuck Norris

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday rolled out their solution to school shootings: Chuck Norris. But Walker, Texas Ranger won’t be kicking butt and taking names. He’s recording public service announcements to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KVUE

Much-needed rainfall expected for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — An incoming cold front is still on track to bring widespread rain and storms to Central Texas for Thursday and Friday! We all know how badly we need the rain, and the latest computer models continue to show promising rain chances not just for this week, but perhaps again for next week.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Tire shops in Ector County have experienced scams in the past years, by people who are untraceable. One tire shop in West Odessa was recently scammed for over 50-thousand dollars.. Two weeks ago, Max Performance had a client purchase 80 tires, but little did they know,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Horrifying! Ever Heard The Story Of The Creepiest Urban Legend In Texas?

What is an urban legend? Full transparency, I had to look it up myself to make sure I know what I'm talking about. The definition of an urban legend according to the Oxford Dictionary is, a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as though true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy