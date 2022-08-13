ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person

A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today.   Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Spot Fires Merge into Single Brush Fire That’s Quickly Stopped in Calimesa

A cluster of spot fires north of Interstate 10 in Calimesa Tuesday combined into a brush fire that scorched just under an acre before it was stopped. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:50 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Avenue L, roughly a mile north of I-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
CALIMESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area

Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio

A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.    Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ

Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon

A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore

The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Injured in Crash in Lancaster Area

A collision involving a truck and a car Tuesday in the Lancaster area left a person injured, authorities said. Paramedics sent to Avenue K and North 12th Street West about 9 a.m. took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
LANCASTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs forces people out of a dozen units

A Desert Hot Springs apartment fire leaves a dozen units without power. The residents of the complex now have two weeks to find a new home while repairs are done. "I mean, I hope it looks worse than it is and it doesn't take too long to fix," said apartment resident Larry Drake. Drake is The post Apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs forces people out of a dozen units appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Pipe bomb found on patient at SoCal medical center

POMONA, Calif. – A patient was brought into Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with what was described as a pipe bomb Monday evening. Police received a call from security staff about the incident at the hospital located in the 1700 block of Garey Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Hospital security told police they located a […]
POMONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
PALM DESERT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11

A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection

A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on I-10 in Banning

A motorist was killed Monday in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorist, whose identity was not immediately released,...
BANNING, CA

