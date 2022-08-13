Read full article on original website
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
Oleander Incident: Interstate 215 Reopens and Evacuation Mandate Lifted
On Thursday, Aug. 11, firefighters responded to a report of a chemical leak from a railcar in the city of Perris. That night, Interstate 215 was shut down going both directions from South of Van Buren and North of Ramona Expressway. All homes and businesses within a half-mile radius of...
Spot Fires Merge into Single Brush Fire That’s Quickly Stopped in Calimesa
A cluster of spot fires north of Interstate 10 in Calimesa Tuesday combined into a brush fire that scorched just under an acre before it was stopped. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:50 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Avenue L, roughly a mile north of I-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area
Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio
A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon
A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
Chemical spill forces evacuation in Riverside County amid fears of possible explosion; 215 Highway closed
Riverside County, California. – Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail vehicle leak closed part of Interstate 215 and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of Riverside County residents. Officials said with Cal Fire around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports of a chemical spill along...
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
Harmful algal bloom prompts warning to stay out of water at Lake Elsinore
Authorities are warning those looking to cool off to stay out of the water at Lake Elsinore due to harmful algal blooms.
Motorist Injured in Crash in Lancaster Area
A collision involving a truck and a car Tuesday in the Lancaster area left a person injured, authorities said. Paramedics sent to Avenue K and North 12th Street West about 9 a.m. took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
Hazmat Team Finishes Work on Rail Car that Leaked Dangerous Chemical
A county hazmat team finished its work at a railroad tank car that overheated and leaked a potentially explosive chemical near Perris and the site was turned over to the property owner, fire officials said Sunday. The Riverside County Fire Department reported that it relieved all personnel that had responded...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs forces people out of a dozen units
A Desert Hot Springs apartment fire leaves a dozen units without power. The residents of the complex now have two weeks to find a new home while repairs are done. "I mean, I hope it looks worse than it is and it doesn't take too long to fix," said apartment resident Larry Drake. Drake is The post Apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs forces people out of a dozen units appeared first on KESQ.
Pipe bomb found on patient at SoCal medical center
POMONA, Calif. – A patient was brought into Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with what was described as a pipe bomb Monday evening. Police received a call from security staff about the incident at the hospital located in the 1700 block of Garey Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Hospital security told police they located a […]
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
CHP: Woman Injured Three Motorists, One Severely, in Attack on 91 Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV on the Riverside (91) Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested and booked...
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11
A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection
A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on I-10 in Banning
A motorist was killed Monday in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorist, whose identity was not immediately released,...
