Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Strong north winds will create a variety of water and beach hazards Sunday with high waves and rip currents

Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Chicago IL 307 PM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident

CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to officials. Ted Widen was […]
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.Nicor workers were responding to the scene.Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.No injuries have been reported
NILES, IL
nypressnews.com

3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for a driver who ran down four men Sunday morning, killing three of them. It happened in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., police said. Jeffery Street and 71st was littered with dozens of...
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek

Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
CHICAGO, IL
tigerdroppings.com

Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.

That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont

Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
LEMONT, IL
superhits935.com

2 killed as small plane crashes in central Illinois

Two people are dead after a bizarre plane crash in Illinois on Saturday. A small single-engine plane began to have difficulties just before 12:30 in the afternoon, almost 200 miles south of Chicago. The plane hit several buildings on the way down and eventually crashed directly in front of a...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Early morning fire breaks out in commercial structure on Central Street

On Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Evanston firefighters responded to 3224 Central Street for the report of flames coming from the roof of a public building in Bent Park. Upon the arrival of first-responding companies, flames were reported to be visible from the roof of the single-story commercial...
wjol.com

Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO, IL

