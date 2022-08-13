Read full article on original website
Strong north winds will create a variety of water and beach hazards Sunday with high waves and rip currents
Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Chicago IL 307 PM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident
CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to officials. Ted Widen was […]
Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.Nicor workers were responding to the scene.Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.No injuries have been reported
3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for a driver who ran down four men Sunday morning, killing three of them. It happened in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., police said. Jeffery Street and 71st was littered with dozens of...
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.
That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed as small plane crashes in central Illinois
Two people are dead after a bizarre plane crash in Illinois on Saturday. A small single-engine plane began to have difficulties just before 12:30 in the afternoon, almost 200 miles south of Chicago. The plane hit several buildings on the way down and eventually crashed directly in front of a...
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. Six Flags Great America released the following statement regarding the shooting:. Six...
Early morning fire breaks out in commercial structure on Central Street
On Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Evanston firefighters responded to 3224 Central Street for the report of flames coming from the roof of a public building in Bent Park. Upon the arrival of first-responding companies, flames were reported to be visible from the roof of the single-story commercial...
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
Chicago high school student killed in shooting while rest of family was on vacation, mom says
The 16-year-old was killed in Chicago after he stayed home to work while his family was on vacation in Florida.
