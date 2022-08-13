Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 6
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Wednesday for the 64th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.5 cents to $5.365, its lowest amount since March 6. The average price has dropped $1.097 since rising to a record high of...
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in Riverside county.
NBC Los Angeles
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
tornadopix.com
Two Mega Deals for Condominiums in Rancho Cucamonga, Downtown Riverside – San Bernardino Sun
The 55-year-old village in the fifth condominium in Rancho Cucamonga has sold to investors for $97 million, according to Vesda, a commercial real estate data provider. The buyer was multi-family real estate investment firm Greystar Real Estate Partners in Charleston, SC and the seller was Acacia Capital Corp. in San Mateo.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
mynewsla.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
mynewsla.com
Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio
A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure
Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure will be repeated starting Wednesday evening on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m., the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
mynewsla.com
Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area
Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
mynewsla.com
4 Million LA County Residents Asked To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in the Inland Empire Receive $27MM In Refinancing
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Conor Freeman, vice president, and Wyatt Campbell, vice president of Northmarq’s San Diego regional office arranged the $27,060,000 refinance of three multifamily properties, consisting of 286 total units, in Moreno Valley and Lake Elsinore, California. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term and 10 years of interest-only payments. Northmarq secured financing through its in-house Fannie Mae platform and utilized the Streamline Rate Lock (SRL) feature.
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to Officer Anselmo Templado, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Saturday morning. A man in his 50s was found lying by the roadway in the [..]
mynewsla.com
Mother of Man Killed in Alleged Street Racing Wreck Sues Burbank, LACo
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
mynewsla.com
Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on I-10 in Banning
A motorist was killed Monday in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorist, whose identity was not immediately released,...
