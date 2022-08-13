ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio

A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure

Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure will be repeated starting Wednesday evening on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m., the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
IRWINDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area

Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.    Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in the Inland Empire Receive $27MM In Refinancing

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Conor Freeman, vice president, and Wyatt Campbell, vice president of Northmarq’s San Diego regional office arranged the $27,060,000 refinance of three multifamily properties, consisting of 286 total units, in Moreno Valley and Lake Elsinore, California. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term and 10 years of interest-only payments. Northmarq secured financing through its in-house Fannie Mae platform and utilized the Streamline Rate Lock (SRL) feature.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Mother of Man Killed in Alleged Street Racing Wreck Sues Burbank, LACo

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on I-10 in Banning

A motorist was killed Monday in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorist, whose identity was not immediately released,...
BANNING, CA

