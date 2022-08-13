Read full article on original website
Henry Mykel
3d ago
Why should he receive a lesser sentence for being a poor murderer? Give the same sentence as if he were successful, three times, and run them consecutively.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County homicide, teen charged in shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Dane County teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of shooting and killing a female in Jefferson County on Aug. 9. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas of Fitchburg of shooting the victim in the back of the head. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
wlip.com
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
WISN
Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
CBS 58
Fatal weekend shooting in Harambee neighborhood under investigation by Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m. in the Harambee neighborhood near Buffum and Clarke Streets. The first shooting victim was a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman who sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kilbourn bridge death; Victim was loving father, husband
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about a father of six and husband of more than a half-century who died on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Kilbourn Avenue bridge in downtown Milwaukee. Richard Dujardin and his wife Rosemarie did everything together. They have been married for 54 years and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Person found dead at Bristol Motel
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County resident, 45, was found dead at the Bristol Motel in the Town of Paris Monday evening, Aug. 15. Sheriff's officials responded shortly after 6 p.m. after they were contacted by family of the victim. The cause of death is under investigation. Kenosha County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say
Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man rushed to hospital due to life-threatening stabbing on south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a battery cutting incident that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:59 p.m., near 15th and Grant Streets. The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The stabbing incident appears to...
Man shot to death near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee
A 46-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee Monday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbutku, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Ten years since an African immigrant was shot and killed outside a Riverwest club, no arrests have been made. Abraham Assana's wife said she's no longer focused on finding the person who killed him. Abraham Assana would have wanted to spend a Sunday surrounded by family and friends.
Widow of man who died at WI vet’s home sues state, others
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow of a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility’s employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death...
