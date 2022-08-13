ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles

The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

13th annual Tee it Up Golf Scramble planned for Aug. 22 in Keystone

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s 13th annual Tee It Up Golf Scramble is set for Monday, Aug. 22, at the Keystone Ranch Golf Course. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s adaptive outdoor programs for those with disabilities and special needs. The event begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m....
KEYSTONE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Sports
City
Montezuma, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Summit County, CO
Sports
City
Breckenridge, CO
County
Summit County, CO
State
Missouri State
City
Buena Vista, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Historical Society exhibit explores Ute Tribe’s use of engineering and science in Summit County

Summit County residents and community members can learn about Summit County’s original residents at Summit Historical Society’s new exhibit, which features how members of the Ute Tribe engineered their homes and other parts of their culture. The traveling exhibit, called “The Ute Knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Field Sports#Local News#The Summit County Journal#Firemen S Field Day
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Paul Olson: What is the best tax rate? It’s complicated

A sense of control is a key factor in our daily happiness. This November Colorado voters will have a nice opportunity to gain a little control over their taxes thanks to a ballot measure which could lower the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. Should you vote yes to the reduction? This is not a trick question.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge History receives 2 awards for local exhibit work

Breckenridge History, formerly Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, recently received two awards for work on its exhibits. First is the Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from the Mining History Association for the Washington Milling Exhibit. The national award was established in 2013 to recognize contributions to the understanding and appreciation of mining. According to...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Summit Daily News

Rotary Club of Summit County converts 500 pounds of plastic into bench

The Rotary Club of Summit County curated 500 pounds of recyclable plastics to create a bench at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church. With the help of kids from Camp Compassion, the bench was commemorated Wednesday, Aug. 10. Campers with Camp Compassion learned about how sea turtles can mistake single-use...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community

Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Wild Youth Passages group therapy reports success as it prepares for next cohort

Rural communities such as Summit County can sometimes struggle with providing adequate mental health resources to all residents. For example, access to adolescent psychiatrists or intensive outpatient programs may be lacking. That’s why Wild Youth Passages was born last year to help serve teenagers in the region, providing group therapy weekly.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

DeGraaf graduates from law enforcement training academy

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy DeGraaf for his successful peace officer standards and training academy graduation from Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy Friday, Aug. 12. DeGraaf was recognized with two awards upon his graduation from the program, including an outstanding leadership award and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Enforce current laws against nuisances to fix the short-term rental issues

Short-term rentals. In our news every day: rules, restrictions, permits, moratoriums and meetings, but mostly inadequate and unfair solutions. It didn’t take long for local politicians, predominantly business owners, to find a way to capitalize on the personal property of taxpayers, violating our once-sacred property ownership rights. Dictating how homeowners use their property was never the intended role of government, yet now owning a home in Summit County is a total crapshoot, never knowing what new restriction will be enacted without representation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy