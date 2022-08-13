Read full article on original website
Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Avalanche officials to discuss mountain safety, backcountry stories and snow in Breckenridge Oct. 13-14
The 22nd annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct, 13, and Friday, Oct. 14. Thursday’s session will online-only and Friday’s session will be at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge for a live, in-person event. Thursday’s virtual itinerary will cover avalanche triggering and release,...
13th annual Tee it Up Golf Scramble planned for Aug. 22 in Keystone
The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s 13th annual Tee It Up Golf Scramble is set for Monday, Aug. 22, at the Keystone Ranch Golf Course. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s adaptive outdoor programs for those with disabilities and special needs. The event begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m....
Ridge Street alley entrance in Breckenridge closed for concrete work
The Ridge Street alley entrance on Lincoln Avenue in Breckenridge is closed for concrete work. Drivers are encouraged to use the adjacent block for entering the alley, and two-way traffic will be permitted. The closure will extend through all of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Summit Historical Society exhibit explores Ute Tribe’s use of engineering and science in Summit County
Summit County residents and community members can learn about Summit County’s original residents at Summit Historical Society’s new exhibit, which features how members of the Ute Tribe engineered their homes and other parts of their culture. The traveling exhibit, called “The Ute Knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and...
A rainy summer means better berms, but more erosion for local mountain biking trails
Summit County has seen one of its rainiest Summers in recent memory, to the extent of potentially ending the region’s drought. The rains have not only impacted the county’s wildfire risk and verdant flora, but its trails, too. Wet dirt means grippier berms and more control, but it...
Colorado’s outdoors offers a kind of therapy. But it’s not a magic pill.
COLORADO — Spring, a time when the bluebirds sing — maybe on your shoulder — and the sun cracks the worst of winter’s cold and the air smells like life, can be a time of darkness for Kylie Bearse. Spring means muddy trails and slushy slopes,...
Two Dillon residents with a desire for progress prepare for Dillon Town Council special election in September
John Woods and Kevin Stout are vying for the Dillon Town Council seat vacated by Steven Milroy earlier this year. Both candidates have expressed a desire to keep the town moving forward, improve its downtown and listen to residents, but both come to the town with unique backgrounds. Voting will...
Opinion | Paul Olson: What is the best tax rate? It’s complicated
A sense of control is a key factor in our daily happiness. This November Colorado voters will have a nice opportunity to gain a little control over their taxes thanks to a ballot measure which could lower the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. Should you vote yes to the reduction? This is not a trick question.
Letter to the Editor: District 10 in Breckenridge should not be in Zone 3 of the new rules
As an owner of a townhome in White Wolf homeowners association, which directly abuts Ski Hill Road, I am vehemently opposed to all of Land Use District 10 being considered part of Zone 3. As stated in the District 10 land use guidelines, the portions of District 10 directly abutting Ski Hill Road are in the path of anticipated growth.
Breckenridge History receives 2 awards for local exhibit work
Breckenridge History, formerly Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, recently received two awards for work on its exhibits. First is the Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from the Mining History Association for the Washington Milling Exhibit. The national award was established in 2013 to recognize contributions to the understanding and appreciation of mining. According to...
Summit County fire danger moves from moderate to low as rain soaks wildfire fuels
Summit County’s fire danger is low, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District deputy chief Jay Nelson reported Tuesday, Aug. 16. The county still has no fire restrictions for the 10th week in a row, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported Tuesday. Recent rains, the increased humidity and fuel...
Rotary Club of Summit County converts 500 pounds of plastic into bench
The Rotary Club of Summit County curated 500 pounds of recyclable plastics to create a bench at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church. With the help of kids from Camp Compassion, the bench was commemorated Wednesday, Aug. 10. Campers with Camp Compassion learned about how sea turtles can mistake single-use...
Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community
Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
Wild Youth Passages group therapy reports success as it prepares for next cohort
Rural communities such as Summit County can sometimes struggle with providing adequate mental health resources to all residents. For example, access to adolescent psychiatrists or intensive outpatient programs may be lacking. That’s why Wild Youth Passages was born last year to help serve teenagers in the region, providing group therapy weekly.
DeGraaf graduates from law enforcement training academy
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy DeGraaf for his successful peace officer standards and training academy graduation from Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy Friday, Aug. 12. DeGraaf was recognized with two awards upon his graduation from the program, including an outstanding leadership award and...
Letter to the Editor: Enforce current laws against nuisances to fix the short-term rental issues
Short-term rentals. In our news every day: rules, restrictions, permits, moratoriums and meetings, but mostly inadequate and unfair solutions. It didn’t take long for local politicians, predominantly business owners, to find a way to capitalize on the personal property of taxpayers, violating our once-sacred property ownership rights. Dictating how homeowners use their property was never the intended role of government, yet now owning a home in Summit County is a total crapshoot, never knowing what new restriction will be enacted without representation.
