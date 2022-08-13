Read full article on original website
WOWK
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water...
WSAZ
Kanawha County flood debris collection to begin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After floods devastated several communities in Kanawha County on Monday, the county commission requested an Emergency Management Action Plan be put into place. As part of that plan, flood debris will be collected curbside beginning August 17 for the areas of Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge...
Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
WSAZ
New school year means new building for some Lincoln County students
Dr. Rahul Gupta,the former West Virginia State Health Officer, is talking this week about national strategy for the overdose epidemic. Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August. Ironton receives $2 million in grants for road infrastructure. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ironton...
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Putnam counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including […]
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
WSAZ
Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August. “Too many shootings, too much violence,” Howard Tyree, a lifelong resident of the city, said Tuesday. “I wish our young people would exercise a little bit better judgment.”
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
WSAZ
Parent involvement with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parent involvement can be an important part of your child’s education. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips.
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
wchstv.com
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
Five Finger Death Punch coming to West Virginia with Brantley Gilbert
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The rock band Five Finger Death Punch will join forces with country star Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour. The tour will bring the acts together in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, November 19, at the Charleston Coliseum. The two acts collaborated on the song “Blue On Black” in 2019 […]
WSAZ
Water and mud cover community after morning flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Across Kanawha County, communities are cleaning up from morning flooding where high water and mud have left a mess. Off Hughes Creek Road in Hugheston, West Virginia, water and mud left some homes and bridges severely damaged. “I got out of bed about 4:30 this...
West Virginia teachers working with price increase on school supplies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It is an exciting time for many families as a new school year gets underway. But even before then, teachers work to get their classrooms ready to welcome students back. What some people may not realize is that often teachers pay for the bulk of their classroom supplies out of […]
WSAZ
Top STEM books of 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s back to school season, and STEM books can help your child get ready to head back to the classroom. Deborah Farmer Kris stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the top STEM books of this year.
Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
WSAZ
FBI holds ‘active shooter awareness’ training for teachers, staff
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday is the first day of school for students across Cabell County. And teachers have been getting ready to welcome students. Monday and Tuesday, however, teachers have been getting ready in a different way with the help of the FBI. Agents have been providing teachers with...
WSAZ
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The worlds of rock and country will collide in November as Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert bring their tour to Charleston, West Virginia. The two are joining forces for a Fall US arena tour. The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and...
