Charleston, WV

WOWK

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water...
WSAZ

Kanawha County flood debris collection to begin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After floods devastated several communities in Kanawha County on Monday, the county commission requested an Emergency Management Action Plan be put into place. As part of that plan, flood debris will be collected curbside beginning August 17 for the areas of Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge...
Hinton News

Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
WSAZ

New school year means new building for some Lincoln County students

Dr. Rahul Gupta,the former West Virginia State Health Officer, is talking this week about national strategy for the overdose epidemic. Ironton receives $2 million in grants for road infrastructure.
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
WSAZ

Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August. “Too many shootings, too much violence,” Howard Tyree, a lifelong resident of the city, said Tuesday. “I wish our young people would exercise a little bit better judgment.”
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Dr. Rahul Gupta,the former West Virginia State Health Officer, is talking this week about national strategy for the overdose epidemic. Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings.
wchstv.com

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
WOWK 13 News

Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
WSAZ

Water and mud cover community after morning flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Across Kanawha County, communities are cleaning up from morning flooding where high water and mud have left a mess. Off Hughes Creek Road in Hugheston, West Virginia, water and mud left some homes and bridges severely damaged. “I got out of bed about 4:30 this...
WSAZ

Top STEM books of 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s back to school season, and STEM books can help your child get ready to head back to the classroom. Deborah Farmer Kris stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the top STEM books of this year.
Lootpress

Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
