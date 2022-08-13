ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

One dead after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Eastern Ky. father has self-inflicted gunshot wound, 12-year-old daughter found shot to death

A young eastern Kentucky girl has been found shot to death and her father is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning at approximately 11:00, deputies responded to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Upon arriving, police found that Stacy Collins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.
VAN LEAR, KY
K-9 helps deputies make fentanyl arrest

TOMAHAWK, Ky. — A Johnson County man was arrested in Martin County Sunday, after a drug trafficking complaint turned up a substantial quantity of fentanyl. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk Sunday evening. There, they encountered Michael Meade, 23, of Hager Hill. Sheriff’s K-9 Zoe was...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
ASHLAND, KY
Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August. “Too many shootings, too much violence,” Howard Tyree, a lifelong resident of the city, said Tuesday. “I wish our young people would exercise a little bit better judgment.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime that happened in Charleston more than two years ago. Scott Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun. According to court documents from the United States Department of Justice, Snook admitted...
CHARLESTON, WV
Chillicothe Police ask for help finding a missing person

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. Mark A. Thompson, 27, has not been in contact with his family since last month. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191 or email...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Car crashes over embankment, narrowly missing Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, narrowly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours

ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

