wymt.com
One dead after Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
wymt.com
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to a call on Millers Creek Rd. in Van Lear with reports of a man found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up. When EMS arrived shortly after, deputies noticed...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
WSAZ
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
k105.com
Eastern Ky. father has self-inflicted gunshot wound, 12-year-old daughter found shot to death
A young eastern Kentucky girl has been found shot to death and her father is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning at approximately 11:00, deputies responded to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Upon arriving, police found that Stacy Collins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Family, friends mourn the loss of teen shot to death in Johnson County
Collins was many things, a daughter, niece and cousin, but to 12-year-old Oiler, she was a best friend.
mountain-topmedia.com
K-9 helps deputies make fentanyl arrest
TOMAHAWK, Ky. — A Johnson County man was arrested in Martin County Sunday, after a drug trafficking complaint turned up a substantial quantity of fentanyl. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk Sunday evening. There, they encountered Michael Meade, 23, of Hager Hill. Sheriff’s K-9 Zoe was...
Man arrested after 2 guns stolen in Ravenswood, West Virginia
A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
WSAZ
Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August. “Too many shootings, too much violence,” Howard Tyree, a lifelong resident of the city, said Tuesday. “I wish our young people would exercise a little bit better judgment.”
WSAZ
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime that happened in Charleston more than two years ago. Scott Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun. According to court documents from the United States Department of Justice, Snook admitted...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Police ask for help finding a missing person
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. Mark A. Thompson, 27, has not been in contact with his family since last month. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191 or email...
Driver that injured 5 people at Mason Co. Fair charged with DUI
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two elderly victims and three juveniles. One […]
West Virginia man says Amazon is to blame for his mother’s death after house fire
(WTRF) A West Virginia man blames Amazon for a house fire that killed his mom. Dion Adkins, from Huntington, says his mom died because the heated pet bed he purchased from Amazon.com was defective. According to the West Virginia Record, Drema Adkins, Dion’s mother, used the heated bed for her cats to lie on in […]
Huntington Man Sentenced to More Than 18 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue. According to court documents and statements...
WSAZ
Car crashes over embankment, narrowly missing Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, narrowly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours
ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
Mt. Orab man indicted on 10 counts of rape, 20 counts of pandering obscenity, 20 counts of illegal use of nudity-oriented material
A grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas handed down a 50 count indictment on a Mt. Orab man accused of rape, illegal use of a m
