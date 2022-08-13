Read full article on original website
Buffalo Police searching for missing vulnerable adult
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Police believe Brian Richardson, 49, might be in the area of Hunter's Creek County Park near East Aurora and Wales. Richardson is described as a White man who is 6 feet...
Buffalo Police Searching for 12-Year-Old Runaway
BUFFALO, NY – A 12-year-old girl has been reported as a runaway in Buffalo and...
BPD investigating shooting that happened on Academy Road on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot Sunday night on Academy Road. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting on his porch. Police believe the shooting was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call...
NF police looking for missing 9-year-old boy
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for assistance from the community to help locate a missing 9-year-old boy. Matice Mathis is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall, medium to heavy build, with medium skin tone and short curly hair, according to the police. He...
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
5 lives saved this summer in Niagara Co. by deputies using EpiPen injectors for patients
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies have the duty of protecting lives on road patrol. And this summer they have also been using a certain life-saving device which can be very expensive for some people who need them. 2 On Your Side learned how EpiPens kept some...
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
Lockport Police say missing child, mom have been located
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police say a mother and her six-year-old daughter, the subjects of a parental abduction investigation, have been located. Six-year-old Lillith Winters and her mother, 28-year-old Felicia Winters went missing Friday night from Hamilton Dr. in the city. Police say Felicia Winters does not have custody of the child.
Lockport police locate missing six-year-old
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year. Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. Gray was killed...
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
Eden Police are investigating yet another incident on Hillbrook Drive
Police say an object was thrown through the window of a home next to Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. This is the seventh incident on Hillbrook Drive
Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
NYSP: Road rage incident leads to charges in Lockport
Following his arrest, Anthony Pache was taken to the Niagara County Jail for centralized arraignment in lieu of bail.
2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
Kenmore Police are warning residents about car thefts
KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore Police are warning residents about car thefts. Police say thieves are targeting KIA models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021. And there were no keys in the cars police said. If you own a car that falls in either category,...
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
Cambria man blows twice legal limit, crash severely injures driver
Members of the fire company had to extract the other driver out of their vehicle.
