Buffalo, NY

Strwbrryshrtck
3d ago

How can anyone help with no pic ? I’ll pray for Jesus guidance on where to look and locate her safe and sound ! Jesus name Amen 🙏🏽🙏🏼✝️❤️

2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Police believe Brian Richardson, 49, might be in the area of Hunter's Creek County Park near East Aurora and Wales. Richardson is described as a White man who is 6 feet...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NF police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for assistance from the community to help locate a missing 9-year-old boy. Matice Mathis is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall, medium to heavy build, with medium skin tone and short curly hair, according to the police. He...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY
#911#Buffalo Police#Buffalo General Hospital
2 On Your Side

Lockport Police say missing child, mom have been located

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police say a mother and her six-year-old daughter, the subjects of a parental abduction investigation, have been located. Six-year-old Lillith Winters and her mother, 28-year-old Felicia Winters went missing Friday night from Hamilton Dr. in the city. Police say Felicia Winters does not have custody of the child.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport police locate missing six-year-old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
LEWISTON, NY
NewsBreak
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

