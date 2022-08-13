ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David De Gea Says He Is To Blame For Man United's "Horrible Day" At Brentford

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

The keeper was at fault for two goals as United lost 4-0.

David de Gea said after Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday that he deserved to take the blame for his team's awful result.

The United keeper mishandled a Josh Dasilva shot for Brentford's first goal.

De Gea then played a poor pass to Christian Eriksen, who was tackled inside the penalty area seconds before Mathias Jensen made it 2-0.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo added further goals for Brentford, while United offered very little in terms of an attacking threat at the other end.

De Gea was not the only United player who underperformed in west London.

But the Spaniard was the only one who went out of his way to speak to Sky Sports after the game.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea pictured looking dejected during his side's 4-0 loss at Brentford

IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd/Salvio Calabrese

After volunteering for a post-game interview, he said: "I cost three points to my team today, to be honest.

"It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and the second, it was very tough for the team to get playing. It was a horrible day.

"We should react better but right now it is tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot and probably the result would be different."

De Gea was voted as United's Player of the Year last season.

His performances were a rare positive in what ended as the club's worst campaign in Premier League history.

After starting the new season with back-to-back defeats, De Gea was asked in Saturday's interview if he had any idea how United could turn their fortunes around.

Following an awkward five-second pause, De Gea replied: "I'm not sure, to be honest. I just think that teams are improving a lot and it looks like we are in the same place.

"We had a good pre-season but it is not enough. We have to show that [form] in the Premier League games, which are the games that matter.

"[We need to] stick together, work even harder and try to learn as quickly as possible what the manager wants... and just play for this badge, for this club with our lives."

