Weatherly, PA

Times News

Thorpe looks at septic change near lake

Jim Thorpe Borough Council narrowly authorized its solicitor Thursday night to draft proposed changes to a zoning amendment that would allow a property owner to install an on-lot septic system for his land near Mauch Chunk Lake. The borough currently requires all properties within a half-mile of the lake to...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Council agrees to have Spadt Alley partially paved

Walnutport has agreed to have Spadt Alley partially paved from Lincoln Avenue to Williams Avenue to accommodate a new housing development. Borough council took the action on a 6-0 vote following a public hearing on Thursday. Councilman Harold Greene was absent. Fewer than a handful of residents attended the hearing.
WALNUTPORT, PA
pahomepage.com

Officials blame project on damaged roads

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Carbon County want PennDOT to pay for damages they say are happening on local roads and bridges due to a major projects in the area. PennDOT crews have been working on Route 443 in Carbon County since January of last year. A...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fieldhouse demolition begins

Crews tear down the fieldhouse at Palmerton Area School District’s Seventh Street field on Monday afternoon. The fieldhouse was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it in May 2021. Palmerton awarded a contract in April to low bidder Environmental Restoration Inc. for $21,190 to tear down the building. The district purchased a 24-by-28-foot two-car garage and a 10-by-12-foot mini-barn from Kramer Sheds for placement to replace the fieldhouse at a total cost of $20,303. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
PALMERTON, PA
City
Weatherly, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Weatherly, PA
Government
Times News

Walnutport Borough Council

Walnutport Borough Council approved the following items last week:. • 2023 financial requirement and minimum municipal obligation police $92,654 and nonuniform $14,600 (required yearly). • Resignation of John Kirchner as fire inspector. • Permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to use the Canal section of the D&L Trail from Main Street...
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Celebrating Tamaqua’s $1.5M depot project

A pivotal moment that continues to impact a community was honored in Tamaqua on Monday evening. It was 30 years ago when local residents confronted what they saw as a monumental challenge. The 1874 train station, once the hub of the community, was heavily fire damaged, unstable and deemed a...
TAMAQUA, PA
Person
Jack Koehler
Person
Joe Thomas
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-15

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct an inspection on Interstate 80 between Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 306 (Dreher Avenue) spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 16 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Flood risk seminar to be held

Monroe County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 3, and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, will host a virtual event, “Living with Water: the Future of Flood Insurance” dedicated to understanding flood risk and flood insurance on Friday. The morning session will bring focus on flood mitigation for businesses...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lithuanian Days held at Lakewood Park

Members of the Malunas-Mituva Lithuanian Folk Dance Group entertain guests Saturday at the 109th Annual Lithuanian Days festival held at Catalpa Grove at Lakewood Park, Barnesville. The weekend event featured arts, ethnic food, music, dance, carriage rides and colorful aspects of Eastern European culture. Lithuanian Days is billed as the longest continuously running ethnic festival in the U.S. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
BARNESVILLE, PA
#West Side#Municipal Building#Urban Construction#Pennsy Supply
Times News

Fighting forest fires requires special training

When you think of firefighters, you likely envision those who respond to burning homes, free people from wrecked cars, handle smoke investigations and even rescue cats from trees. There is another kind of firefighter. One who responds when our woodlands burn. These firefighters often can’t use 5-inch hoses and 100-foot...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Top bids for 4-H animals at the Carbon County Fair

The top bids for the champion and reserve champion exhibited animals were:. • Grand Champion Steer - Shown by Madison Schweizer, 1,387 pounds. Top bid was Bull Run Farms, Lehighton, $3,400. • Reserve Champion Steer - Show by Natalie Mosier, 1,021 pounds. Top bid was by JBM Mechanical, Nazareth, $3,250.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Siren test to be held for Berwick area power plant

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) announced the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Berwick will conduct a siren test on Thursday to ensure proper operations of the siren system. On August 18th at 11 am, emergency sirens within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam...
BERWICK, PA
News Break
Politics
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Mieczyslaw Klecha to Crazy Trout LLC, Richboro, 100.83 acres, parcel No. 54H-12-A14, $750,000. Nevin Earl Remaley Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Damian Richards, 2412 Mahoning Drive W., Lehighton, property on North side of Township Route 719, aka Forrest Street, $380,000. Bonnie S. Lassen to Michael T. Carroll, 324 Vine St.,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at the Lehighton barracks released details in the following cases:. • Police cited two people after a domestic dispute at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 8 on Centre Street in Parryville. Cited and also listed as victims are a 53-year-old man from Parryville and a 41-year-old woman from Summit Hill.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill cleanup planned for September

Commissioners are gearing up for the county’s annual fall cleanup in September. The cleanup will take place from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17 among 16 sites: the Tamaqua Transfer Station, the CES landfill in Hegins, New Ringgold, Pottsville, Minersville, Girardville, North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Wayne Township, Porter Township, Pine Grove Township, Ringtown, Mahanoy City, Branch Township, East Union Township and Tremont.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

