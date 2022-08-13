According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct an inspection on Interstate 80 between Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 306 (Dreher Avenue) spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 16 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO