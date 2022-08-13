Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at the Lehighton barracks released details in the following cases:. • Police cited two people after a domestic dispute at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 8 on Centre Street in Parryville. Cited and also listed as victims are a 53-year-old man from Parryville and a 41-year-old woman from Summit Hill.
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Times News
Police: Woman threw items at cars
A 35-year-old Allentown woman was cited by state police at the Stroudsburg barracks with criminal mischief after an incident at 1:13 p.m. July 23 on Route 33 in Hamilton Township. Police said she intentionally threw unidentified items from a vehicle and struck a 2018 Honda Civic and a 2017 Chevrolet...
pahomepage.com
Officials blame project on damaged roads
LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Carbon County want PennDOT to pay for damages they say are happening on local roads and bridges due to a major projects in the area. PennDOT crews have been working on Route 443 in Carbon County since January of last year. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Thorpe looks at septic change near lake
Jim Thorpe Borough Council narrowly authorized its solicitor Thursday night to draft proposed changes to a zoning amendment that would allow a property owner to install an on-lot septic system for his land near Mauch Chunk Lake. The borough currently requires all properties within a half-mile of the lake to...
Official wants electric bike policy for Wyoming Valley Levee
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wyoming Valley Levee overseer Christopher Belleman decided a policy for electric bikes is needed when someone whizzed past him as he was working on the recreational path atop the levee last week. “He was flying. It was like a small motorcycle...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
RELATED PEOPLE
Times News
Council agrees to have Spadt Alley partially paved
Walnutport has agreed to have Spadt Alley partially paved from Lincoln Avenue to Williams Avenue to accommodate a new housing development. Borough council took the action on a 6-0 vote following a public hearing on Thursday. Councilman Harold Greene was absent. Fewer than a handful of residents attended the hearing.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-15
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct an inspection on Interstate 80 between Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 306 (Dreher Avenue) spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 16 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
Site announced for first state forest area for motorized recreation
A 5,600-acre tract near McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will be developed into first state-owned recreation area for motorized off-road vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the purchase of the land, which has been designated as the Catawissa Recreation Area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
Times News
Schuylkill cleanup planned for September
Commissioners are gearing up for the county’s annual fall cleanup in September. The cleanup will take place from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17 among 16 sites: the Tamaqua Transfer Station, the CES landfill in Hegins, New Ringgold, Pottsville, Minersville, Girardville, North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Wayne Township, Porter Township, Pine Grove Township, Ringtown, Mahanoy City, Branch Township, East Union Township and Tremont.
Man accused of reversing into state police cruiser during traffic stop
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after investigators say he reversed his vehicle into a state police cruiser after he was pulled over. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13, Daniel Wolfe, 35, of Beach Lake was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station on Davis Street in Scranton. […]
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Times News
Celebrating Tamaqua’s $1.5M depot project
A pivotal moment that continues to impact a community was honored in Tamaqua on Monday evening. It was 30 years ago when local residents confronted what they saw as a monumental challenge. The 1874 train station, once the hub of the community, was heavily fire damaged, unstable and deemed a...
Police: Felon found with rifle, ammo, and homemade suppressor
Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak. Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m....
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
Comments / 0