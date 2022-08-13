Read full article on original website
‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Is Getting A Remake With Award-Winning Sitcom Creator
We’re off to see the wizard – again. The Wizard of Oz premiered back in 1939 and will be getting a remake. In contrast to the original, which starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, this latest Warner Bros. production will have a modern twist. Those are the plans of writer and director Kenya Barris.
From 'Parks and Recreation' to 'The Office', 10 of the Most Wholesome Characters on TV
While all of us have crushes on the broody, toxic, and sometimes over-possessive heroes and heroines, we deserve better. We deserve love, respect, honor, and companionship, and while a broody heartthrob can provide some of it in the short term, there has to be someone wholesome and compatible enough to carry that for a lifetime.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
9 of the Best Contemporary Romance Movies Based On Novels
When reading a book, we often imagine the characters and towns coming to life, quirks and all. But what's better than watching the author's vision come to life on the silver screen? Over the years, countless bestsellers have been adapted into movies and TV shows. Many films based on romance...
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
Ranking Every Movie Directed by Alfonso Cuarón From Worst to Best
Hailed in Hollywood as one of “The Three Amigos” alongside fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón is a crucial player in the New Wave of Mexican Cinema. His movies are frequently critically acclaimed and often boundary-pushing, especially in terms of visual effects, long takes, and verisimilitude.
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
Of ‘Better Call Saul’s Many Tragedies, Gus Fring’s Final Scene Is the Most Heartbreaking
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul.In Better Call Saul’s excellent final episode, “Saul Gone,” Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) explores the regrets he’s had in his life. First, Saul tells Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) that if he had a time machine, he’d go back and become a trillionaire with the help of Warren Buffett. Later, he tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that he regrets a slip-and-fall incident at the age of 22 that permanently screwed up his knee. But ultimately, during his day in court, Saul spills his guts about his regrets, from helping Walter White to not being more patient with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean).
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Family Values: Every 'The Addams Family' Version and Where to Stream Before 'Wednesday'
As the reins of the Addams Family are finally handed over to the macabre master, Tim Burton, there are numerous variations to watch before the streaming release of Netflix's Wednesday. The Addams Family was born from the newspaper comic drawings of Charles Addams, a regular contributor to The New Yorker. He illustrated around 1,300 cartoons from his first publication in 1938 until he passed in 1988; since the mid-60s, television and movie fans have become fascinated with the eccentric family next door.
The 10 Best DC Animated Movie Universe Films, Ranked
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
'I Am Groot' Is Exactly What the MCU Needs More Of
I Am Groot is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it’s very different from basically every other thing that Marvel has to offer. The short series is made up of short films, each of which focuses on Groot, a popular character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Most GOTG fans are sure to be a little surprised by the tone, pacing, and all around content of I Am Groot, as it is much slower and simpler than its source material. Still, this series has added something invaluable to the franchise that came before and will come after it. In fact, I Am Groot should serve as inspiration for the MCU's next steps.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': New Teaser Reminds Viewers Who the Show Is Really About
With less than a week left before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+, Marvel Studios continues to tease its fans with extensive promotion and clips from the original series that is set to premiere this Thursday, August 18. Released today, the latest trailer for the new show introduces its colorful cast of characters, but reminds viewers who the show is really about.
How To Watch 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Where Is the MCU Series Streaming?
Public defenders rejoice - the legal profession’s own ass-kicking superheroine has finally made it to the screen with the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, a spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the same vein as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. Tatiana Maslany stars as 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters, who gains some of the powers of her cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, as a result of a mixed-up blood transfusion. The resulting attention threatens to upend the normal life she’s built for herself, but finding a date and winning her cases might soon be the least of her worries.
'Westworld' Season 4 Ending Explained: Can Humanity Be Saved?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the finale of Westworld Season 4. Westworld has long struggled to stick the landing. More often than not, the show has gotten lost in its own mythology, trying to one-up reveals in a battle with its very own fans that results in the season feeling disjointed, if not altogether a waste of time (looking at you Season 3). The fourth season of the HBO sci-fi series isn’t immune to the mistakes of its past seasons, but the series is inarguably the strongest Westworld season since its debut. With Season 4’s finale officially out, we have much to dive into from the Armageddon that was Season 4, Episode 8 to Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) new world.
'Better Call Saul' Gave Jimmy McGill the Tragic Legacy He Deserved
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Better Call Saul Season 6. Well, that's it. It's Saul Gone now. After six seasons of riveting television that even surpassed its predecessor, Better Call Saul and the journey of one James "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) came to a close. Following a life full of scams and schemes, television's most tragic trickster put on one final performance that cemented his legacy in profound yet painful fashion.
'Funny Games' Is So Much More Than Brotherly Love
It’s widely held that Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Amour) is a singular, powerfully disturbing, and provocative voice in European cinema, and he gained international recognition with the controversial Funny Games. Released in 1997 and followed a decade later by an equally unsettling American shot-for-shot remake, Haneke’s purpose (the aim of most of his work) was to provoke audiences by presenting them with a dialogue of violence between those watching and the characters carrying out the horrific events unfolding on-screen. The story concerns two dandy-mannered outcasts, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), violently dismantling the upper-middle-class family unit via torture, humiliation, and murder. Haneke broke the mold in how he reconstructed the type of villain usually operating within this genre: The sociopaths here defy the traditional brutal and hypermasculine home invaders of horror cinema’s blood-spattered past. When the antagonistic duo isn’t meta-speaking directly to the viewer or tormenting the inhabitants of the house they’re pillaging, they are being catty towards each other in a way that is highly suggestive and a bit more intimate than brotherly love.
