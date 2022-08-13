Read full article on original website
Spot a lanternfly at the beach? Officials say you should kill it.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one.New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on or near beaches, because the spotted lanternfly can feed on – and kill – about 70 different types of vegetation or trees. While it does not harm humans or animals, it is invasive – it is not native to the U.S. and comes from Asia, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture...
Birds dying in glue traps meant to kill invasive spotted lanternflies in NJ, group says
Spotted lanternflies are invasive, hungry bugs that officials have called on the public to destroy because they can damage dozens of important plant species. However, one method to catch and kill them, glue tape traps, has proved deadly for one of the pest’s potential predators: birds, according to a wild bird rehabilitation center in New Jersey.
This invasive bug species is a threat to the East Coast’s economy
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is pushing for an additional $22 million to be allocated towards exterminating the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of bug that has the potential to cause millions of dollars in damage to the East Coast’s economy. Originally from the Asian continent, the spotted lanternfly is...
What does poison hemlock look like? How to spot one of America's deadliest plants
Be ready to identify poison hemlock, one of North America's "deadliest" plants, which boasts beautiful white flowers and grows throughout the U.S.
15 Flowering Plants That Will Bloom All Summer Long
The best thing about summer is not the warm weather but the beautiful colors that emerge as flowers are in full bloom. Not only do we enjoy the bright and stunning contrasting colors of a well-kept garden, but also the various floral scents we pleasantly wander by, per Chappell's Florist. You're probably worrying that it's too late to plant summer flowers when summer is half over, but there are plenty of plants to choose from that quickly bloom for you to enjoy now and until the season ends, according to American Meadows.
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move
Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
Sightings of invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ on the rise in Virginia
Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
How to get rid of fungus gnats – on plants and in your home
Need to know how to get rid of fungus gnats? The tiny insects can be quite annoying, especially if they're congregating around your home in large numbers. If you see them around your plants, the elimination steps will be pretty straightforward. However, as we'll be learning, fungus gnats are not always a houseplant-related problem.
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
'Dazzling displays': Aurora borealis might be visible across northern US tonight
Keep an eye to the sky Wednesday night: The aurora borealis, aka northern lights, may be making a rare appearance.
Climate Change in Pacific Northwest Lead To Expansion of Different Insect Species to Oak Savannas
According to a new study from Binghamton University, State University of New York, climate change has caused increasing temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, causing some insect species to expand their habitat into more northerly oak savannas. Climate change on invasive species in the Western US. Dylan Jones exhibited two pictures...
Tree species in one of the world's most diverse conifer forests not migrating uphill fast enough
The trees in Northern California's Klamath Mountains are not keeping up with climate change. Instead, many tree species are in decline, losing the race due to climate warming and decades of fire suppression. A new study by researchers at Cal Poly Humboldt, the University of Wyoming, and the U.S. Forest...
New Zealand's endangered kakapo parrot gets a big population boost
WELLINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The population of New Zealand's kakapo, an endangered flightless parrot, has increased 25% in the last year to 252 birds following a good breeding season and success with artificial insemination, the conservation department said Tuesday.
How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes
Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes. Just about everyone who spends any time outdoors will be bothered by the bloodsucking party poopers at one point or another. Although it may seem difficult to avoid mosquitoes, there are several easy measures...
Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?
Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
