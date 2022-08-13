New Yorkers who have been longing for less sleep and minor food deprivation will have their prayers answered with the announcement that the luxury boot camp Ranch Malibu is opening a new location in the Hudson Valley, marking one more step in upstate New York’s descent into resortland. The Ranch Malibu is known for “challenging” its guests by having a “no-options” vacation that means a week of exercise and little food; the Ranch Hudson Valley, on the other hand, has been made less grueling for the Wall Street and Hamptonite crowd. “We want to reach out to a greater audience of people,” the resort’s co-founder told Bloomberg.

