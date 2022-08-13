ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Curbed

The Ranch Thinks New Yorkers Can’t Handle the Ranch

New Yorkers who have been longing for less sleep and minor food deprivation will have their prayers answered with the announcement that the luxury boot camp Ranch Malibu is opening a new location in the Hudson Valley, marking one more step in upstate New York’s descent into resortland. The Ranch Malibu is known for “challenging” its guests by having a “no-options” vacation that means a week of exercise and little food; the Ranch Hudson Valley, on the other hand, has been made less grueling for the Wall Street and Hamptonite crowd. “We want to reach out to a greater audience of people,” the resort’s co-founder told Bloomberg.
TRAVEL

