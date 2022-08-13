Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch & More Join Cast of Disney's 'Firebuds'
Firebuds, a new animated series, is headed to Disney this year, and a new round of voice cast has been announced! Variety revealed that Padma Lakshmi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Pamela Adlon, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, and José Andrés will star in the upcoming series. Firebuds hails from...
Collider
10 Highest Rated A24 Comedy Films, According to IMDb
A24 is a name that any film buff has probably heard thousands of times. It's the film studio responsible for allowing many great and upcoming filmmakers to express their true vision and have complete creative control over their films. The studio's main success has arisen from their popular horror, and that's what most people probably associate A24 with, surreal and more artsy "horror" films that have essentially become a genre of their own. People often forget that A24 produces all genre films, though, one of which has been seeing a great rise in recent years is their "comedy" films.
Collider
9 of the Best Contemporary Romance Movies Based On Novels
When reading a book, we often imagine the characters and towns coming to life, quirks and all. But what's better than watching the author's vision come to life on the silver screen? Over the years, countless bestsellers have been adapted into movies and TV shows. Many films based on romance...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Me Time': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Collider
From 'Parks and Recreation' to 'The Office', 10 of the Most Wholesome Characters on TV
While all of us have crushes on the broody, toxic, and sometimes over-possessive heroes and heroines, we deserve better. We deserve love, respect, honor, and companionship, and while a broody heartthrob can provide some of it in the short term, there has to be someone wholesome and compatible enough to carry that for a lifetime.
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
Collider
Ranking Every Movie Directed by Alfonso Cuarón From Worst to Best
Hailed in Hollywood as one of “The Three Amigos” alongside fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón is a crucial player in the New Wave of Mexican Cinema. His movies are frequently critically acclaimed and often boundary-pushing, especially in terms of visual effects, long takes, and verisimilitude.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in August 2022
The last full month of summer and a new month of programming on the Criterion Channel. There are collections in honor of composer Henry Mancini (Victor/Victoria) and Hollywood icon Myrna Loy, along with the customary releases of Criterion editions with exclusive supplemental features. Here are seven of the best options coming to the service in August 2022.
Collider
Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks Take a Pro-Choice Stand in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.
Collider
'Funny Games' Is So Much More Than Brotherly Love
It’s widely held that Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Amour) is a singular, powerfully disturbing, and provocative voice in European cinema, and he gained international recognition with the controversial Funny Games. Released in 1997 and followed a decade later by an equally unsettling American shot-for-shot remake, Haneke’s purpose (the aim of most of his work) was to provoke audiences by presenting them with a dialogue of violence between those watching and the characters carrying out the horrific events unfolding on-screen. The story concerns two dandy-mannered outcasts, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), violently dismantling the upper-middle-class family unit via torture, humiliation, and murder. Haneke broke the mold in how he reconstructed the type of villain usually operating within this genre: The sociopaths here defy the traditional brutal and hypermasculine home invaders of horror cinema’s blood-spattered past. When the antagonistic duo isn’t meta-speaking directly to the viewer or tormenting the inhabitants of the house they’re pillaging, they are being catty towards each other in a way that is highly suggestive and a bit more intimate than brotherly love.
Collider
‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1 Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains A League of Their Own spoilers.Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name, follows the inaugural season of the women’s baseball team, the Rockford Peaches. Set in 1943, this season not only shows the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and the Rockford Peaches’ underdog story, but it also tells the story of Maxine “Max” Chapman (Chanté Adams), a talented pitcher who dreams of playing professional baseball, but struggles to find a team because of the racism and sexism prevalent in this period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Tim Burton's ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Puts Jenna Ortega in the Middle of Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder
Netflix has released the first trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton's take on the creepy and kooky family created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday follows the misadventures of the young Addams as she joins a new school and tries to hone her psychic abilities.
Collider
'Outrageous!' Is an Exuberant Celebration of Drag Culture
"If a caterpillar was afraid of wings, it would never become a butterfly." This line from the 1977 film Outrageous!, in which the movie's main character is persuaded to trade in his hair-cutting clippers for a dress and a wig, beautifully encapsulates the film's message of self-acceptance, self-realization, and the thrill of living a life outside the lines. 45 years ago, Richard Benner wrote and directed his first feature about a gay hairdresser, his schizophrenic best girlfriend, and their quest to become the people they were meant to be. It became a cult hit and garnered critical praise at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival. Looking back at the film over four decades later, it still stands as a joyous exploration of drag culture without judgment.
Collider
‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ & the Eternal Struggle For a Sequel
Released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? became a massive enough box office hit to become one of the biggest movies of the 1980s. It was a perfect storm of influences, mining nostalgia for classic cartoons with groundbreaking visual effects techniques to create truly unprecedented entertainment. Given that every scrap of 1980s media has been mined for nostalgia, not to mention how Disney is obsessed with remaking every vaguely recognizable title in its library, one would imagine that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? would be experiencing a pop culture resurgence right now. Instead, it sits largely gathering dust on a shelf at Walt Disney Pictures.
Collider
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
Collider
'I Am Groot' Is Exactly What the MCU Needs More Of
I Am Groot is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it’s very different from basically every other thing that Marvel has to offer. The short series is made up of short films, each of which focuses on Groot, a popular character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Most GOTG fans are sure to be a little surprised by the tone, pacing, and all around content of I Am Groot, as it is much slower and simpler than its source material. Still, this series has added something invaluable to the franchise that came before and will come after it. In fact, I Am Groot should serve as inspiration for the MCU's next steps.
Collider
How To Watch 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Where Is the MCU Series Streaming?
Public defenders rejoice - the legal profession’s own ass-kicking superheroine has finally made it to the screen with the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, a spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the same vein as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. Tatiana Maslany stars as 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters, who gains some of the powers of her cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, as a result of a mixed-up blood transfusion. The resulting attention threatens to upend the normal life she’s built for herself, but finding a date and winning her cases might soon be the least of her worries.
Collider
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
Collider
Family Values: Every 'The Addams Family' Version and Where to Stream Before 'Wednesday'
As the reins of the Addams Family are finally handed over to the macabre master, Tim Burton, there are numerous variations to watch before the streaming release of Netflix's Wednesday. The Addams Family was born from the newspaper comic drawings of Charles Addams, a regular contributor to The New Yorker. He illustrated around 1,300 cartoons from his first publication in 1938 until he passed in 1988; since the mid-60s, television and movie fans have become fascinated with the eccentric family next door.
Comments / 0