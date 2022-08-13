ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago teen grazed by bullet while completing driver’s education test

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvXLb_0hGHgdgM00
Student driver injured: A Chicago teen completing a driver's education exam was grazed by a bullet on Thursday. (David Prahl/iStock)

CHICAGO — A Chicago teen executing a three-point turn during a driver’s education examination was wounded when a bullet grazed her head Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 17-year-old girl was navigating a Ford Focus in the Roseland neighborhood of the city when people standing on a nearby corner opened fire at a passing car, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The girl was struck in the head by one of multiple gunshots, according to the newspaper. The instructor and another student, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, were not injured.

“They’re learning not to be scared behind the wheel, and then something like this happens,” the girl’s mother, who asked not to be identified, told WLS-TV. “It scars them for life.”

The teen is a student at Epic Academy but was assigned to Fenger Academy High School for the driver’s education course, WFLD-TV reported.

The victim, who received three stitches to close the wound, was at home recovering after being released from an area hospital, the Tribune reported.

“She has a lot of headaches. She’s been complaining about feeling pain in the area,” the teen’s mother told WGN-TV. “She’s been having nightmares. She hasn’t been able to sleep.”

Mescha Lammy, the principal at Fenger Academy, said in a statement directed to parents that “the safety of your children is always our top priority.”

“Please know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously,” Lammy said in her statement, which was obtained by WLS. “We will continue to work diligently with CPD and the CPS Office of Safety and Security to ensure that our school continues to be a place where all students can reach their full potential.

No arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Bodycam footage shows fallout of bizarre Lakeview party bus rampage

CHICAGO — Police body camera video obtained by WGN News shows the moments following the arrest of a party bus driver in Lakeview. According to police, 45-year-old Gregory Baldwin, of Valparaiso, is accused of crashing into 18 cars before driving off and faces numerous charges. Witnesses recorded the bizarre party bus rampage from earlier this month, but the newly released Chicago police video revealed what Baldwin said to officers after the puzzling episode.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WILMETTE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked at River North gas station; security guard fires shots at fleeing suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gas station security guard fired shots at a carjacker who drove off with a woman's car as she was pumping gas Tuesday evening in River North.Police said a 34-year-old woman left the driver's side door open as she was pumping gas in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street around 6:45 p.m., when someone got into the car and drove off.The driver's side door hit the woman as the car sped off, causing a laceration to her left knee. The hose from the pump the woman had been using could be seen lying on the ground, torn off the pump. A security guard at the gas station pulled out a gun and fired shots at the fleeing carjacker.The woman refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.The victim's vehicle later was recovered near 66th and Champlain in Woodlawn.No one was in custody Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Three Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run After ‘Altercation’ at Chicago Gay Bar

A Chicago hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore neighborhood killed three and injured one more. The grisly incident, caught on a nearby driver’s dashcam, shows a group of men fighting in the street around 5 a.m. when the silver car slams into them. Chicago officials said the attack seemed to be sparked by a fight at a gay bar that spilled onto the curb, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Someone from the bar allegedly hopped into their car and bolted down the street toward the crowd, hitting four of the men, before ditching the vehicle just four blocks from the scene. Two of the victims—Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25—were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, as was an unnamed third victim. The bar in question is Jeffery Pub, the oldest gay bar in the city, but officials say they don’t have evidence it was a hate crime. “That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at ex-boyfriend

A 30-year-old Chicago woman was arrested on Aug. 8 after allegedly pointing a gun at her 34-year-old ex-boyfriend. The victim said that, at around 5:33 p.m., he was returning home from Westchester when he stopped at the Forest Park Domino’s Pizza location, 7658 Madison St., to pick up his order. He said that, as he waited outside the pizzeria, he spotted his ex’s car, a gray 2014 Ford Escape. The woman then allegedly rolled down her window and pointed a gun at the victim.
FOREST PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ford Focus#The Chicago Tribune#Fox#Wls Tv#Epic Academy#Wfld Tv#The Tribune#Wgn Tv
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Oak Park resident carjacked at gunpoint

An Oak Park woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the 100 block of North Ridgeland Avenue Aug. 10. At about 5:49 p.m. that evening, a small white “newer model” sports utility vehicle pulled up behind the victim’s silver 2008 Toyota Rav4. A man exited the SUV and approached the victim, who was retrieving items from her vehicle.
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WDBO

Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt

GURNEE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park's entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags...
GURNEE, IL
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy