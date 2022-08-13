Read full article on original website
Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again
The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting
The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
Indian police official who complained about ‘substandard food’ in tearful viral video sent on leave
A police officer from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been sent on leave after he complained about long working hours and “substandard” quality of food served at the barracks.The 26-year-old officer named Manoj Kumar spoke about the issue of food quality in a two-minute-long video in which he was seen crying.“Nobody listens to us. I’m hungry since morning, whom should I talk to?” he sobbed in the video.Additionally, Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise to give Rs 1,875 (£20) separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.The video garnered...
Royal Expert Predicts ‘Disgruntled’ Prince Harry ‘Will Be Pulling No Punches’ in Memoir, Could Be an ‘Abject Betrayal’ of the Queen
Prince Harry might target the royal family in his upcoming memoir, with one royal expert speculating he 'will be pulling no punches.'
Alec Baldwin Explains How Gun Went Off Even If He Did Not ‘Pull the Trigger’ in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting (Video)
Alec Baldwin clarified his past remarks that he did not pull the trigger of the gun in the fatal “Rust” shooting last October, repeating the assertion that he did not pull the trigger and that “fanning” the hammer of the gun caused it to fire. Baldwin...
‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police
A “dangerous” knife-wielding man who was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal attack on an 87-year-old man in a mobility scooter is being sought by detectives.Thomas O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, to reports of a stabbing and the charity fundraiser was declared dead at the scene.Detectives have released images of a man they say they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.He was armed with a knife and wearing grey shorts, a dark T-shirt, a...
Mom Kicking Teen Daughter Out To Make Room for Her 'Hobby' Sparks Outrage
"How unbelievably cruel she is to her own child to prioritize an art room over her daughter," commented one Reddit user.
Conspiracy Theorists on TikTok Are Saying Anne Heche Was Murdered: ‘She Knew Too Much!!!’
In a script that’s becoming unpleasantly familiar, conspiracy theorists have seized upon actor Anne Heche’s tragic death, claiming she didn’t die from a car crash but rather was murdered. Heche was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Sunday after being involved in a fiery car...
Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers for Depp Verdict Appeal
Amber Heard hired a new legal team this week, in preparation for her appeal of the verdict of the defamation suit against Johnny Depp that resulted in her being ordered to pay $10.4 million in damages. Heard and her team hope to have the decision thrown out. Going forward, Heard’s...
