Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Pulled From WWE Live Events Due To Injury
2022 has been rather unkind to pro wrestlers, putting the best of the best on the shelf for extended periods due to injuries. And just when you thought the injury bug was preparing to recede, it has threatened to raise its ugly head (or in this case, its back) yet again. According to multiple reports, Drew McIntyre is working through a lower back injury, which is why he was pulled from WWE's live events at Atlantic City, NJ, and Salisbury, MD, over the weekend.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as AJ Styles challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship
With undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns rarely appearing on weekly television, WWE has placed an extra importance on the United States championship. The title will be up for grabs for the second straight week as Bobby Lashley puts the belt on the line against former world champion AJ Styles in one of the featured matches of Raw on Monday night.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
411mania.com
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
wrestlinginc.com
Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future
After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
Comments / 0