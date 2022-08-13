After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO