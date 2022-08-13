ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Summer’s last supermoon and meteor shower take the celestial stage tonight

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qt7JH_0hGHgK6f00
Charlie Riedel/AP

CNN — Tonight’s sturgeon supermoon could have you dancing in the moonlight — the type that only happens three to four times per year.

Named by the Native American Algonquin tribe after sturgeon fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time of year, the sturgeon moon ends 2022’s series of four supermoons, which began in May, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. After sunset, look toward the southeast to watch this supermoon rise. It will reach peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. ET Thursday.

“At certain times of the year, the moon is at its closest point to Earth and these are called supermoons,” said Mike Hankey, operations manager for the American Meteor Society, via email. “It’s just a natural point of the moon’s orbit. At each extreme, the moon is either a little bigger or a little bit smaller (at its furthest point), but it is not a huge difference.”

This nearest proximity is called the perigee, and it is only about 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers) from Earth, according to NASA. That’s why a supermoon also appears slightly brighter than a regular full moon. The moon’s distance from Earth varies throughout the month since its orbit isn’t a perfect circle, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

If you take a cool photo of the supermoon, you could share it on social media with the hashtag #NASAMoonSnap — the phrase NASA is using to track moon-inspired content leading up to the late-summer launch of Artemis I, the first test flight of the rocket and spacecraft that will send future astronauts to the moon, according to NASA’s Tumblr. The agency has shared a guide for photographing the moon, and will share some users’ content on its social media platforms during the launch broadcast.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Celestial#Earth#Meteor Shower#Cnn#Native American#The Old Farmer S Almanac
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy