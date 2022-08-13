Summer’s last supermoon and meteor shower take the celestial stage tonight

Charlie Riedel/AP

CNN — Tonight’s sturgeon supermoon could have you dancing in the moonlight — the type that only happens three to four times per year.

Named by the Native American Algonquin tribe after sturgeon fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time of year, the sturgeon moon ends 2022’s series of four supermoons, which began in May, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. After sunset, look toward the southeast to watch this supermoon rise. It will reach peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. ET Thursday.

“At certain times of the year, the moon is at its closest point to Earth and these are called supermoons,” said Mike Hankey, operations manager for the American Meteor Society, via email. “It’s just a natural point of the moon’s orbit. At each extreme, the moon is either a little bigger or a little bit smaller (at its furthest point), but it is not a huge difference.”

This nearest proximity is called the perigee, and it is only about 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers) from Earth, according to NASA. That’s why a supermoon also appears slightly brighter than a regular full moon. The moon’s distance from Earth varies throughout the month since its orbit isn’t a perfect circle, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

If you take a cool photo of the supermoon, you could share it on social media with the hashtag #NASAMoonSnap — the phrase NASA is using to track moon-inspired content leading up to the late-summer launch of Artemis I, the first test flight of the rocket and spacecraft that will send future astronauts to the moon, according to NASA’s Tumblr. The agency has shared a guide for photographing the moon, and will share some users’ content on its social media platforms during the launch broadcast.

