Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
6abc

Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WILMINGTON, DE

