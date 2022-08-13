Read full article on original website
fox29.com
5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say five people were hurt when nearly 100 shots were fired near a playground in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 400 block of North 57th Street around 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Police found five people between the...
Five shot near Haverford Avenue rec center in Philadelphia with horror footage of gun left at bloody scene
FIVE people were hurt, including two who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Philadelphia, cops said. Two men fired multiple rounds from an SUV before driving away in a horror act of gun violence on Tuesday night. Both suspected shooters were arrested after the chaos broke out...
CBS News
Woman who woke from coma after being struck by car in Philadelphia identified
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a woman who woke from a coma in a hospital after she was struck by a car has been identified. Police say hospital staff is now working to reunite the victim with her family. Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at...
5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.
phl17.com
Man captured on video shooting another man at McKinley Playground in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera shooting another man in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on August 9, 2022 in the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot...
Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 31, struck by speeding car in Lawncrest, left in the street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was captured on video striking a woman and returning to the scene shortly after the collision. Police say 31-year-old Brittany Caban was walking to her car on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before midnight Monday...
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
CBS News
Man stabbed multiple times, killed in Hunting Park: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed several times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of West Luzerne Street around 9 a.m. Police say he suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to...
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for the Ironman World Championship when he was struck by a pickup. Kozera leaves behind a wife and three young daughters, one of whom has special needs.
fox29.com
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
6abc
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
fox29.com
Man killed in North Philadelphia crash, police say
A man has died after being in a crash in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
