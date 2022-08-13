Read full article on original website
MTA Seeks Input on NYC Congestion Pricing Plan
NEW YORK, NY (August 15, 2022) — New York area residents and businesses are being offered opportunities to learn about and be heard on the Central Business District Tolling Program (otherwise referred to as the Congestion Pricing Program). The Central Business District Tolling Program is intended to charge fees...
ParaTransit Riders Get New App for Westchester County Bee-line Service
WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 15, 2022) — Starting Tuesday, the new ParaTransit App allows users to book a trip, receive real-time text updates, make payments, and more on their Smartphone. Users are required to call 914-995-2958 to set up an account. Why it matters: Planning a trip on the...
A 52-year-old Man Drowned Tuesday in the Byram River (Port Chester/Greenwich)
PORT CHESTER, NY (August 13, 2022) — The man was swimming when he went under the water and never re-surfaced. Why it matters: Every year in the United States there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day. Emergency response:. On Tuesday...
First Batch of Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus Found In Westchester (Rye, NY)
WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 13, 2022) — The area surrounding the positive mosquito batches is being inspected by the Health Department. Why it matters: West Nile Virus infection can cause a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious for people 60 and older, and those with other health complications.
Westchester Landlords Must Now Disclose Flood History
WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 15, 2022) — All prospective tenants must be provided a Flood History Form by property owners. Why it matters: Renters often do not have insurance for their personal belongings, which are not covered by a landlord’s property insurance. Flood prone areas:. All properties are...
