One seriously hurt in crash outside of Idalou
IDALOU, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday on US Highway 62/82 and County Road 3500, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a car lost control and hit a tree just before 12:45 p.m. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to DPS for more information.
KCBD
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
KCBD
2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase. Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the...
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on North Loop 289 crash early Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of North Loop 289 at 2:49 a.m. on August...
KCBD
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
One seriously injured in Monday morning shooting, East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, LPD said. No one was taken into custody at the time. This is a developing story.
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
everythinglubbock.com
Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting. A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd. He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A. Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect...
KCBD
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover Saturday near North Loop 289 and the Interstate. Police say Dennis Gathungu was going the wrong way on the the loop when he left the road, hit a light pole and rolled several times.
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market. “We […]
Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?
It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy. Cold front pushes through! Low of 68°. Winds S→N 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Storms after 5 PM. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds have kept portions of the South Plains a little cooler on Tuesday! Tonight, a cold front […]
KCBD
Family of Zoe Campos details heartbreak at Carlos Rodriquez murder trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On the evening of Nov 17, 2013, 18-year-old Zoe Campos was last seen on surveillance video with her sister at Copper Caboose Restaurant near Avenue Q. After dinner, Zoe and her sister headed back to her apartment at 3532 50th Street. This was the last time any member of Zoe’s family saw her before she went missing in Nov of 2013. Police searched, but found no leads in Campos’ disappearance for nearly five years.
LPD update: Overnight police pursuit turns into crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — Felix Gutierrez, 45, was arrested following a pursuit that led to a crash on Thursday night. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including two existing warrants. The Lubbock Police Department said they received a burglary in progress call at Southern Shingles, in the 1100 block of East 50th Street. Officers […]
