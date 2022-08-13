ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCBD

One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
KCBD

2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase. Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the...
102.5 KISS FM

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
#Rollover#Quaker Avenue#Gmc Acadia#Toyota
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on North Loop 289 crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of North Loop 289 at 2:49 a.m. on August...
KCBD

Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
everythinglubbock.com

Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
KCBD

Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?

It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
KCBD

Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy. Cold front pushes through! Low of 68°. Winds S→N 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Storms after 5 PM. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds have kept portions of the South Plains a little cooler on Tuesday! Tonight, a cold front […]
KCBD

Family of Zoe Campos details heartbreak at Carlos Rodriquez murder trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On the evening of Nov 17, 2013, 18-year-old Zoe Campos was last seen on surveillance video with her sister at Copper Caboose Restaurant near Avenue Q. After dinner, Zoe and her sister headed back to her apartment at 3532 50th Street. This was the last time any member of Zoe’s family saw her before she went missing in Nov of 2013. Police searched, but found no leads in Campos’ disappearance for nearly five years.
