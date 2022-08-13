ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzly Flats, CA

KCRA.com

Spare the Air Day declared across Sacramento region amid dangerous heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday is a "Spare the Air Day" for Sacramento as the region braces formore dangerous heat and air pollution. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District expects the air quality index to rise back into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category after unhealthy levels of ozone formed late Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'A real success story': Cal Fire says fuel reduction work limited Placer County fire's spread

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is crediting its fuel reduction plan with preventing the Oak Fire in Placer County from spreading farther than it did. Fuel reduction is a preventative effort that includes removing trees and brush, and mowing vegetation, to make areas less flammable in the case of a fire. Crews do this kind of forest management every so often, and KCRA 3 got a closer look at the real impact it can have during an active situation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 hurt after Tesla crash, fire off I-80 in Sacramento, officials say

One person was hospitalized after a Tesla crashed and caught on fire Monday on Interstate 80, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened at I-80 and Madison Avenue. The fire spread to nearby grass and a utility pole but has since been extinguished, Sacramento Metro Fire said. This...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Body Found In Wallace Home Thought To Be Several Years Old

Wallace, CA – A body was found decomposing in a chair in a Wallace home over the weekend and it is believed to have been there for several years. On Saturday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from neighboring Amador Sheriff’s detectives regarding a man that had died. The detectives asked Calaveras to conduct a “next of kin notification,” to the man’s son who lived in Wallace. A deputy was sent to the son’s home in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway.
WALLACE, CA
FOX40

Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]

SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard that injured at least four people, late Friday night. The incident happened on August 12th at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 blocks, near Interstate 80, police said. Police also stated that an ambulance...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County

COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man missing after disappearing in Eldorado National Forest days ago

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago in the Eldorado National Forest and has not been seen since. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Perry Justus was last seen at the Ice House Reservoir near the Bassi Waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. His last pinged location on his phone before losing connection near the waterfalls.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

