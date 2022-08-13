Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'Chasing the shade': How some people across Sacramento region dealt with triple-digit heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Sacramento so far, and across the Northern California region, many areas saw temperatures above 100 degrees. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said 107 degrees was recorded in Sacramento, up from the previous record this year of 106 in recent weeks.
KCRA.com
Spare the Air Day declared across Sacramento region amid dangerous heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday is a "Spare the Air Day" for Sacramento as the region braces formore dangerous heat and air pollution. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District expects the air quality index to rise back into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category after unhealthy levels of ozone formed late Monday.
KCRA.com
'A real success story': Cal Fire says fuel reduction work limited Placer County fire's spread
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is crediting its fuel reduction plan with preventing the Oak Fire in Placer County from spreading farther than it did. Fuel reduction is a preventative effort that includes removing trees and brush, and mowing vegetation, to make areas less flammable in the case of a fire. Crews do this kind of forest management every so often, and KCRA 3 got a closer look at the real impact it can have during an active situation.
'I Live in a Serial Killer's Old Home. She Laid Her Victims Out in Our Bedroom'
We looked up the address online. When we discovered the crimes which had taken place at the house, I got excited.
KCRA.com
1 hurt after Tesla crash, fire off I-80 in Sacramento, officials say
One person was hospitalized after a Tesla crashed and caught on fire Monday on Interstate 80, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened at I-80 and Madison Avenue. The fire spread to nearby grass and a utility pole but has since been extinguished, Sacramento Metro Fire said. This...
One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
2news.com
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: NorCal Heat Impact Day, Jill Biden positive for COVID-19, baby swing recall
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue, east of Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes near...
mymotherlode.com
Body Found In Wallace Home Thought To Be Several Years Old
Wallace, CA – A body was found decomposing in a chair in a Wallace home over the weekend and it is believed to have been there for several years. On Saturday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from neighboring Amador Sheriff’s detectives regarding a man that had died. The detectives asked Calaveras to conduct a “next of kin notification,” to the man’s son who lived in Wallace. A deputy was sent to the son’s home in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway.
KCRA.com
'I'm not angry. I'm hurt': Life-sized Colonel Sanders stolen from Sacramento area senior living complex
The disappearance of a Colonel Sanders statue Monday has left the residents of a Sacramento County apartment complex with heavy hearts, and with lots of questions. The life-sized replica of the face behind Kentucky Fried Chicken wasn’t situated outside a fast food chicken restaurant in town. The statue lived...
KCRA.com
'What we had is forever gone': Grizzly Flats residents still working to rebuild one year after Caldor Fire
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — TheCaldor Fire sparked in El Dorado County exactly one year ago. "It's crazy what has happened. It's been a long year," said Candance Tyler. Days after the fire started, Tyler and her family had to evacuate their Grizzly Flats home. | FULL TIMELINE | Caldor...
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
Jalopnik
Man Arrested for Causing Panicked Crowds to Flood Checkpoints at Las Vegas Airport
A man accused of causing a loud noise which sent travelers stampeding through Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning was arrested a second time at the same airport less than 24 hours later. It’s not clear what caused the loud noise in Terminal 1 that was...
KCRA.com
1 year after losing everything in Caldor Fire, some Grizzly Flats residents still have no home
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — One year after the Caldor Fire tore through El Dorado County, insurance issues and a lack of federal assistance continue to stand in the way of residents who lost everything and struggle to rebuild. Melissa White Gustafson, who lived in the community of Grizzly Flats,...
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard that injured at least four people, late Friday night. The incident happened on August 12th at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 blocks, near Interstate 80, police said. Police also stated that an ambulance...
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule, becomes first Sacramento County tribal casino
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento County's first tribal gaming casino opened early in Elk Grove. Sky River Casino, off Highway 99 at Kammerer Road, was supposed to begin operating in September, but the doors opened at midnight on Tuesday. By 3 a.m., the parking lot was jam-packed and hundreds...
KCRA.com
Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County
COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
KCRA.com
Gift cards donated to employees without a job after Amador County particle board plant burns down
MARTELL, Calif. — TheAmador Community Foundation has been giving out $500 Walmart gift cards to employees who lost their jobs after a fire destroyed Ampine, a particle board plant in the community of Martell. "We just want to be available to provide whatever assistance we can to bridge the...
KCRA.com
Man missing after disappearing in Eldorado National Forest days ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago in the Eldorado National Forest and has not been seen since. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Perry Justus was last seen at the Ice House Reservoir near the Bassi Waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. His last pinged location on his phone before losing connection near the waterfalls.
