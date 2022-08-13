Why Fans Think ‘Monster Hypocrite’ Kourtney Kardashian Should Be ‘Shamed’ and ‘Heavily Fined’

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to controversy, and Kourtney Kardashian is the latest member to come under fire for her recent behavior. And no, it has nothing to do with her over-the-top PDA with Travis Barker. Here’s why fans are criticizing the oldest Kardashian sister.

Kourtney Kardashian | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian lifestyle brand Poosh touts the reality star’s vegan diet and environmentalism

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian is best-known for starring alongside her sisters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians , but the 43-year-old also has a lifestyle brand and website called Poosh.

Poosh touts Kardashian’s healthy habits, particularly her vegan diet, with articles like “Kourt’s Favorite Vegan Meals and Snacks.” The website also pushes an environmentally conscious message, with headlines like “Ways Kourt Has Changed Her Home to Be More Eco-Friendly” and “21 Daily Habits to Help Protect Mother Earth.”

Kardashian has also claimed to care about the environment on social media. For example, on Earth Day (April 22), the reality star shared an Instagram post with the caption, “? ? ? love her and take care of her every day.”

The post was geo-tagged in Hawaii and showed several photos of the beach, flowers, horses, and more.

Fans are calling Kourtney Kardashian a ‘monster hypocrite’ and saying she should be ‘heavily fined’

Kourtney Kardashian maintains an eco-friendly brand, but fans say her lifestyle is anything but good for the environment. They discussed a recent report of her water usage in a Reddit thread titled, “Kourtney being shamed on CBS this morning for going above water budget during drought.”

The post showed a screenshot from an article claiming that Kardashian’s house, “an $8 million home in Calabasas,” has “used 245% of its allotted water budget in May – the fourth month it went over budget,” per water records obtained by CBS Los Angeles .

“Can they start fining celebrities??” one Reddit user asked in the comments, and another responded, “Unless the fine is large enough those don’t really do much to deter them either unfortunately, 245% over for four months is BIG I Will Do Whatever I Want No Matter How Many Living Things It Harms & You Can’t Stop Me energy.”

Another fan wrote, “Being shamed? Good. She should be ashamed and she should be heavily fined. Whoever buys her ‘I’m an ecological gal’ shtick needs to wake tf up.”

Another Reddit user agreed by commenting, “I hope she gets heavily fined.”

And one fan wrote, “Monster hypocrite. Is all of her wellness & environmentalism a lie or image?”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has come under fire for their frivolous use of private jets

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only member of her famous family who has been the subject of criticism for harming the planet.

Her younger sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner , have received a great deal of backlash lately for their flagrant use of private jets. Kim and Kylie are both billionaires and the wealthiest members of the family, and they each have their own aircraft.

Kourtney seemingly tried to offset the backlash by posting recently on her Instagram Stories about flying commercial.

RELATED: Inside Kylie Jenner’s $72.8 Million Customized Private Jet