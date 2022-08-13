ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mookie Betts played catch with a young Dodgers fan in the stands in classy moment

Mookie Betts just made this young fan’s night. During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Betts went out of his way to make this special moment happen for a fan. Instead of his usual between innings warm up, Betts found a young Dodgers fan in the right field stands — holding a “Mookie wanna play catch?” sign — and decided to play catch with him!
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Yankees fans getting haircuts in bleachers to forget their sorrows as implosion continues

The New York Yankees have been struggling lately to perform to their potential, and fans have been finding interesting ways to cope. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral lately. The leaders of the AL East division still sit comfortably at the top of the standings, but they’re performing far under their potential. This has been difficult on fans, and they’ve been finding interesting ways to cope, such as getting haircuts in the bleachers.
ClutchPoints

Red Sox star Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams, Boston legends with epic feat

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has been a lone bright spot for the team so far this season. On Sunday night, he etched his name into Red Sox team history books. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Devers launched his 25th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. That lead ultimately held as Boston took down their arch-rival New York Yankees.
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad

Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
FOX Sports

NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting

With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
