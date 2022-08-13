Read full article on original website
Mookie Betts played catch with a young Dodgers fan in the stands in classy moment
Mookie Betts just made this young fan’s night. During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Betts went out of his way to make this special moment happen for a fan. Instead of his usual between innings warm up, Betts found a young Dodgers fan in the right field stands — holding a “Mookie wanna play catch?” sign — and decided to play catch with him!
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 rumored Yankees call-ups could bring spark Gerrit Cole begged for
After another lifeless loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees still haven’t notched a single RBI since Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s magical Saturday night at Fenway Park. The 3-1 loss to Tampa featured a run scored on an error by Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. Nonetheless, the...
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Red Sox on Upset Alert, Three OVERs to Play on Wednesday)
Looking to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Wednesday, Aug. 17?. The BetSided team has you covered, and they're expecting this to be a fun slate with multiple OVERs among some of our favorite picks for today's games. Let's jump in. Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds,...
Yankees fans getting haircuts in bleachers to forget their sorrows as implosion continues
The New York Yankees have been struggling lately to perform to their potential, and fans have been finding interesting ways to cope. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral lately. The leaders of the AL East division still sit comfortably at the top of the standings, but they’re performing far under their potential. This has been difficult on fans, and they’ve been finding interesting ways to cope, such as getting haircuts in the bleachers.
Red Sox star Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams, Boston legends with epic feat
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has been a lone bright spot for the team so far this season. On Sunday night, he etched his name into Red Sox team history books. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Devers launched his 25th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. That lead ultimately held as Boston took down their arch-rival New York Yankees.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
FOX Sports
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
Rockies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 17 (Take Advantage of Low Total)
When you're hot, you're hot. Thanks to a wild win over the Colorado Rockies last night, the St. Louis Cardinals now have 10 straight wins as home favorites. With a slim two-game lead in the NL Central, the Cardinals hope to keep winning as Jordan Montgomery battles German Marquez this evening.
