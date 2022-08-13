Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Report: Nets lower asking price in Kevin Durant trade talks
Kevin Durant‘s situation with the Nets has reached a stalemate, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports (hat tip to RealGM). On Monday’s episode of Get Up, Windhorst said the Nets haven’t lowered their asking price. “There hasn’t been an urgency in trade talks,” he said. “There hasn’t been...
Mavs Sign 2 Free Agents to Training Camp Deals
With a roster spot still open, the Dallas Mavericks signed a few names to compete in training camp.
Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub
Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
Paul Finebaum Is Calling For A Blockbuster Coaching Change
Few college basketball coaches, if any at this point, are more synonymous with their school than John Calipari is with Kentucky. The longtime college basketball coach has been with the Wildcats for more than a decade, leading the program to a national championship back in 2012. But is it time...
Report: 1 team viewed as ‘unofficial front-runner’ for Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly not shown any willingness to lower their incredibly high asking price for Kevin Durant, but it sounds like there was at least one offer that intrigued them. Sam Amick of The Athletic describes the Boston Celtics as the “unofficial front-runner” to land Durant in a...
Sixers Land on NBA’s Christmas Day Slate in 2022
Every year, the NBA puts some of the league’s most popular teams on its Christmas Day slate. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've found themselves playing on the big day just a couple of seasons ago. During the 2019-2020 run, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Christmas ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Puts On Show During Five-On-Five Scrimmage
While participating in a team scrimmage, Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason put on an offensive showcase.
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
FOX Sports
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games
The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
Thunder Pair James Wiseman, Chet Holmgren In Major Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder added what they are hoping is another foundational piece in the 2022 NBA Draft when they selected Chet Holmgren out of Gonzaga with the second overall pick. When combined with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the Thunder could have an excellent young core to build the rest of their roster around.
Yardbarker
Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December
And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap At AEBL
Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. Millsap has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Joe Dumars Reveals His Favorites Trades As The Pistons GM: “Ben And Rasheed Together Gives You The Chance To Win A Title”
The Detroit Pistons assembled one of the best defensive teams in NBA history in the 2000s, putting together a series of players who weren't the flashiest stars of all but knew their role and did it very well. The president of basketball operations and general manager Joe Dumars pulled off some big moves to create a terrific team that shocked the world.
Oklahoma transfer linebacker T.D. Roof out for season
Oklahoma linebacker T.D. Roof will miss the 2022 season with a torn biceps injury that will require surgery, coach Brent
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel today
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa is set to make his announcement today at the link above. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools...
George Kliavkoff's next Pac-12 chess move could involve the College Football Playoff
The Big Ten gave USC a large pile of money the Trojans were not in a position to turn down. George Kliavkoff could have offered the Trojans an uneven cut of Pac-12 media rights revenue, but the other Pac-12 schools almost certainly wouldn’t have approved of such an action.
