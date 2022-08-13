ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub

Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
Sixers Land on NBA’s Christmas Day Slate in 2022

Every year, the NBA puts some of the league’s most popular teams on its Christmas Day slate. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've found themselves playing on the big day just a couple of seasons ago. During the 2019-2020 run, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Christmas ...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games

The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December

And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Joe Dumars Reveals His Favorites Trades As The Pistons GM: “Ben And Rasheed Together Gives You The Chance To Win A Title”

The Detroit Pistons assembled one of the best defensive teams in NBA history in the 2000s, putting together a series of players who weren't the flashiest stars of all but knew their role and did it very well. The president of basketball operations and general manager Joe Dumars pulled off some big moves to create a terrific team that shocked the world.
