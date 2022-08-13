Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
5 MLB contract extension candidates teams need to lock up now
MLB teams can still make big moves with contract extensions to shore up their futures and these five players fit the bill as the obvious candidates. Recently, we saw Atlanta Braves star slugger Austin Riley sign a massive 10-year, $212 million extension that could ultimately end up being team-friendly over the life of the contract with the way he is performing, while also factoring in inflation.
The Ringer
The Lions Are Still Building Their Foundation. But They’re Planning for Much More.
“This was at the top of the list because I’ve been here and I remember as a player thinking, ‘God, if you could ever win in Detroit? Oh my God.’” —Dan Campbell on taking the Lions job in 2021. There is, Brad Holmes tells me,...
5 college football teams that could surprisingly go undefeated in 2022
Every year, there seem to be college football teams that surprise everyone and push for an undefeated season. Who could do that this year?. Going undefeated in college football is no easy task. Every year, teams try to run the table, and very few, if any, succeed. Every year, however,...
FOX Analyst Provides Awful Take On Michigan
A FOX college football analyst recently provided a take so bad that it's hard to believe it's real.
Lions trim roster by three
The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning. Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin. Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one...
