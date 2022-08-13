ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

5 MLB contract extension candidates teams need to lock up now

MLB teams can still make big moves with contract extensions to shore up their futures and these five players fit the bill as the obvious candidates. Recently, we saw Atlanta Braves star slugger Austin Riley sign a massive 10-year, $212 million extension that could ultimately end up being team-friendly over the life of the contract with the way he is performing, while also factoring in inflation.
MLB
NBC Sports

Lions trim roster by three

The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning. Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin. Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

