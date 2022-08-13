ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders news confirms improvement for Patrick Mahomes in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to release Demarcus Robinson confirms Patrick Mahomes’ improvement in 2022. Cries for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to crash to Earth, which rang through television and radio speakers over the past six months, were silenced in 11 snaps on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Just as soon as the Chiefs’ starting offense ran a series of preseason downs, the narrative surrounding their potential shifted.
Chargers pay Derwin James, but what’s the structure?

The Los Angeles Chargers gave safety Derwin James record-setting money, but it remains to be seen how the deal pays out. Derwin James is a great player, and on Wednesday morning, a great player got paid. The 26-year-old star safety received a four-year extension worth $76 million, including a whopping...
Tampa Bay brings back linebacker Carl Nassib for depth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019. Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday night’s exhibition against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Nassib is tough in the run. “He’s a very good pass-rusher on the outside and he can also play inside in some nickel situations,” Bowles said. “He has a lot of versatility, he brings a lot of energy, brings a lot of toughness and he understands the system. He was comfortable in it. We look forward to him coming here.” Outside linebacker Cam Gill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury from the Bucs’ preseason opener.
