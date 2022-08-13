ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport: first in state to earn agency accreditation

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

The City of Davenport’s Development and Neighborhood Services Department (DNSD) has earned agency accreditation through the American Association of Code Enforcement (AACE).

DNSD is the first agency in the state of Iowa and the seventh in the country to earn this credential, a news release says.

The accreditation board evaluated the department across a variety of standards intended to ensure a uniform level of professionalism and service.They looked at criteria involving administration, staffing, training, professional development, enforcement, case management, and quality control.

Accreditations are awarded at three levels: Three, Four, or Five Stars. After review, the board awarded the department a Three Star Accreditation. This is the department’s first accreditation application and initial accreditation award.

DNSD will submit annual reviews before undergoing re-accreditation in three years.

The Development and Neighborhood Services Department, established in 2017, aims to improve the lives of residents by enforcing codes, inspecting buildings, and offering development and parking services. Core responsibilities include city code inspections and enforcement, administration of rental inspections, planning and zoning review and approval, building permitting and inspection, and downtown parking services.

“Staff has worked hard over the past several years building a new department. Becoming accredited is a testament to their hard work and commitment to the City,” said Rich Oswald, director. Corri Spiegel, city administrator, adds,“I am proud of the fantastic work our Development and Neighborhood Services Department does in service to the City’s neighborhoods. Neighborhood Services joins Police, Fire, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and the Library Departments as a nationally accredited service, reflecting the City’s commitment to providing professionally managed services.”

“This recognition demonstrates the City’s commitment to excellence across many different front-line service areas.”

The American Association of Code Enforcement is a national nonprofit association representing the profession of code enforcement. Founded in 1988, it is the only association representing housing, property maintenance, and zoning officials in the United States, the release says.

Davenport’s four front-line departments and library system are accredited. For more information, visit here .

