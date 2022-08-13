The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if their fans are looking for something to blame, they can turn their attention to the team’s cold offense that has coughed up only a single run in the last three outings. Perhaps no other Yankees hitter has earned the ire of the team’s fanbase that is getting increasingly more and more incendiary with each New York loss than the ice-cold Aaron Hicks.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO