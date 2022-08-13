Read full article on original website
Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation
Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.
Bond set for woman connected to credit union robbery
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman charged with holding up a local credit union last week is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail now on a $25,000 bond. Bobbisue Averill, 42, appeared in county court in Boardman on Tuesday morning. She was arrested over the weekend in connection with Friday’s robbery of the 717 Credit Union branch on California Drive across from the Southern Park Mall.
Man arrested in connection with shooting near Portage County fairgrounds
Deputies with the Portage County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday night after another man was shot earlier in the day near the fairgrounds.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
Wellsville man sentenced for beating woman
Mitchell Allen Baker of Wellsville received an indefinite sentence to 8-12 years in prison
Youth football coach among 4 indicted by feds on firearms charge
An East Side man who said he is a coach for a youth football team is one of four men whose indictments were unsealed Monday in federal court on gun charges.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney.
Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue. One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.
Allegheny County Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Courthouse was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” after a bomb threat Monday, Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs told Channel 11. Downs said an anonymous call came in Monday morning that there was a bomb inside the courthouse. About 250...
Police investigate after dog feces smeared across Grove City home
It was a 'ruff' day for a Grove City homeowner who discovered dog feces smeared across their home. Police say that when they arrived at the Stockton Avenue home on Thursday, the homeowner told them an unknown person had smeared the feces all across the side of their house and shed.
Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
Police, postal service warning Bethel Park residents of fraud
The Bethel Park police are alerting citizens of potential phone fraud. Multiple residents have reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an actual member of the police department needing to urgently discuss an "ongoing civil issue." According to the BPPD, the phone call is fraudulent. In a...
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Semi rollover in Mahoning County on Ohio Turnpike
Crews were called to Market Street near the State Route 7 exit just before 10 a.m.
