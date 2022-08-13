ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Cathleen M. (Roche) Jenkins, 59

BILLERICA, MA — Cathleen M. (Roche) Jenkins, age 59, beloved wife of David P. Jenkins, died Tuesday, August 9 at Care One in Wilmington after a brief illness. She was born in Tewksbury, December 3, 1962 a daughter of Yvette (Aubrey) Roche of Billerica and the late Gerald B. Roche and has been a lifelong Billerica resident.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (August 7-13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of August 7, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 13 Wilmington Students Graduate From UMass Amherst

AMHERST, MA — Approximately 7,000 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 13, 2022 at the McGurik Alumni Stadium. Below is a list of students from Wilmington who earned a degree:. Dylan John Bresnahan. Madeline Rose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Andover, MA
Wilmington, MA
Obituaries
City
Waldoboro, ME
City
Chelmsford, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Douglas, MA
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
City
Holyoke, MA
Waldoboro, ME
Obituaries
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s 99 Restaurant Raising Funds For The Jimmy Fund With ‘Give $5, Get $5’ Donation Campaign Through August 21

WOBURN, MA — All Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York, including the Wilmington location at 144 Lowell Street, are participating in the annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser — from Monday, August 8, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022 — with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the Jimmy Fund, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Legacy Com#Lowell Ma#Pelham Nh#Textile Engineering#The Lowell Textile School
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilmington Apple

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy