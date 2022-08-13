Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Cathleen M. (Roche) Jenkins, 59
BILLERICA, MA — Cathleen M. (Roche) Jenkins, age 59, beloved wife of David P. Jenkins, died Tuesday, August 9 at Care One in Wilmington after a brief illness. She was born in Tewksbury, December 3, 1962 a daughter of Yvette (Aubrey) Roche of Billerica and the late Gerald B. Roche and has been a lifelong Billerica resident.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (August 7-13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of August 7, 2022:
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 13 Wilmington Students Graduate From UMass Amherst
AMHERST, MA — Approximately 7,000 students received bachelor's degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Undergraduate Commencement on May 13, 2022 at the McGurik Alumni Stadium. Below is a list of students from Wilmington who earned a degree:. Dylan John Bresnahan. Madeline Rose...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Residents Invited To FREE Outdoor Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert At Tewksbury Library On Monday, August 15
TEWKSBURY, MA — Enjoy a concert from one of New England's top Jimmy Buffett tribute bands, The Island Castaways Band, this Monday, August 15, 2022, from 6:30pm to 8pm, on the back lawn of the Tewksbury Public Library. Originally formed in 2008 as Jimmy Buffett tribute, The Island...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 9 Wilmington Students Earn Academic Honors At St. John’s Prep
DANVERS, MA — St. John's Prep recently announced the names of Wilmington students who earned academic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Headmaster's List (A- or above in all courses) Vincent Calalhan. James Callahan. Jonathan Morad. Nicholas Morad. Christopher Morad. Matthew Norton. Henry...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s 99 Restaurant Raising Funds For The Jimmy Fund With ‘Give $5, Get $5’ Donation Campaign Through August 21
WOBURN, MA — All Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York, including the Wilmington location at 144 Lowell Street, are participating in the annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser — from Monday, August 8, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022 — with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the Jimmy Fund, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Joslyn Defeo Graduates From University At Albany
ALBANY, NY — Marking the culmination of their hard work and success, the University at Albany celebrated more than 4,200 students who received their degrees at the University's 178th Commencement. This includes summer, fall and winter semester recipients from the 2021-2022 academic year. Wilmington's Joslyn Defeo, Bachelor of...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: When, Where & What Has Been Won In Town Recently
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Thu, Aug 11, 2022 — $1,000 — The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 — THE CORNER STORE. Thu, Aug 11, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 WINNING 7 — SUNRISE...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, August 14, 2022: RMLD Electric Car Show, Wilmington Farmers Market
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, August 14, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. In conjunction with...
Wilmington Apple
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 10: Police Arrest 2 & Serve 3 Summonses; Catalytic Converters Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, August 10, 2022:. Box truck at Vivint Solar on Ballarvdale Street had both catalytic converters cut out. (1:59am) Edward Salvator Mitrano (66, Billerica) was arrested on 3 warrants. (3:07am) Matthew Kimball Abbot (46, Tewksbury) was served...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 9: Tools Stolen; Fox On Beach; Traffic Lights Out At Key Intersection
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. A caller reported a fox was laying down on Baby Beach. Caller was unsure if the animal was sick or injured, but it was not moving. (6:07am) Police issued a written warning for...
