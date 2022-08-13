Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Road buckles and swallows car, homes flooded after water main break in Boston
BOSTON — A road buckled and swallowed a car, and several homes were flooded, after a water main break soaked Boston’s South End early Monday morning. A 20-inch pipe that dates back to the 1870s burst in the area of Tremont and Northampton streets around 3:45 a.m., according to Boston Water and Sewer officials.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 10: Police Arrest 2 & Serve 3 Summonses; Catalytic Converters Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, August 10, 2022:. Box truck at Vivint Solar on Ballarvdale Street had both catalytic converters cut out. (1:59am) Edward Salvator Mitrano (66, Billerica) was arrested on 3 warrants. (3:07am) Matthew Kimball Abbot (46, Tewksbury) was served...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Tractor-trailer rolls over on Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, spilling alcohol on highway
BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston was littered with cans and bottles of alcohol for hours Saturday morning following a rollover crash. Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews are working to clean up a mess on the Mass Pike that was caused by a rollover crash Saturday morning.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Heat continues to hammer the MBTA and Chinese Ghosts are EVERYWHERE! #mayorkoch #mbta #charliebaker
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Heat continues to hammer the MBTA and Chinese Ghosts are EVERYWHERE!. First up, the MBTA could not buy a break this week. For example, a Commuter Rail conductor with a record of bad behavior was arrested for murder. And adding to this round of...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
a cyclist was apparently doored and died of their injuries in Somerville on Friday
The bike lane on that part of Broadway is very dangerous for this reason. It forces you to ride outside the bike lane to avoid being doored, but then some drivers feel the right to harass and sometimes assault you for not being in the bike lane. That means a lot of people are essentially bullied into riding in the door zone and hoping for the best. A lot of those people, especially newer riders, aren’t even aware of the danger of riding in the door zone. The bike lanes east of Ball Sq are much better and generally safe.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
WMTW
Two people killed in Maine head-on crash
BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
Comments / 1