Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 10: Police Arrest 2 & Serve 3 Summonses; Catalytic Converters Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, August 10, 2022:. Box truck at Vivint Solar on Ballarvdale Street had both catalytic converters cut out. (1:59am) Edward Salvator Mitrano (66, Billerica) was arrested on 3 warrants. (3:07am) Matthew Kimball Abbot (46, Tewksbury) was served...
Fight in Winchester over car door hitting truck leads to multiple people stabbed, five arrested
A fight that began when a car door was opened into a pick up truck in the Shannon Beach parking lot ended with multiple people stabbed and five people arrested on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. After the car door hit the side of the pickup truck, several...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
DUI Checkpoint This Weekend In Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY - The Massachusetts State Police have announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County this weekend. The checkpoint will take place from Friday evening, Aug. 19 into Saturday morning, Aug. 20. According to the MSP, the purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to “…educate the motoring...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
mychamplainvalley.com
Armed man makes threats toward people and K9
Manchester, NH — Police responded to a report of a man making threats with a knife at 435 Hanover St around 12:30 am on Sunday. The callers told police that they had encountered a man and a woman outside of the building and that the man, identified as Robert Philbrick, 23, became aggressive and threatened them with a knife. The victims were able to hide in an apartment but Philbrick followed them and banged on the door screaming at them to come out.
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
Boston police seeking to identify suspect in indecent assault and battery case
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent assault and battery case. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect, who could be seen in a security image, is described...
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
WCVB
Transit police identify suspect in rape at Tufts Medical Center MBTA Station in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police Department says its detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who is accused of committing a rape that happened at a Boston MBTA station earlier this month. Transit police said 27-year-old Steven Wade Coffey is wanted in connection with...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
