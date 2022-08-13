ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Pelham, MA
Billerica, MA
Tewksbury, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
CONCORD, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Armed man makes threats toward people and K9

Manchester, NH — Police responded to a report of a man making threats with a knife at 435 Hanover St around 12:30 am on Sunday. The callers told police that they had encountered a man and a woman outside of the building and that the man, identified as Robert Philbrick, 23, became aggressive and threatened them with a knife. The victims were able to hide in an apartment but Philbrick followed them and banged on the door screaming at them to come out.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
PROVIDENCE, RI

