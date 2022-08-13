Wilmington’s 99 Restaurant Raising Funds For The Jimmy Fund With ‘Give $5, Get $5’ Donation Campaign Through August 21

Read full article on original website
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane's Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 13 Wilmington Students Graduate From UMass Amherst
AMHERST, MA — Approximately 7,000 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 13, 2022 at the McGurik Alumni Stadium. Below is a list of students from Wilmington who earned a degree:. Dylan John Bresnahan. Madeline Rose...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 9 Wilmington Students Earn Academic Honors At St. John’s Prep
DANVERS, MA — St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of Wilmington students who earned academic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Headmaster’s List (A- or above in all courses) Vincent Calalhan. James Callahan. Jonathan Morad. Nicholas Morad. Christopher Morad. Matthew Norton. Henry...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Frederick Bedell Bischoff, 93
WALDOBORO, ME — Frederick Bedell Bischoff, a resident of Waldoboro for the past several years and former longtime resident of North Andover, MA, passed away on August 7th, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Ann Hobbs Bischoff with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 9 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Endicott College
BEVERLY, MA — Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its spring 2022 Dean’s List students. The following Wilmington students have met the Dean’s List requirements;. Morgan Bresnahan (Engineering) Makayla Costa (Business Management) Jessica D’Arco (Entrepreneurship)...
