Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (August 7-13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of August 7, 2022:
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 13 Wilmington Students Graduate From UMass Amherst

AMHERST, MA — Approximately 7,000 students received bachelor's degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Undergraduate Commencement on May 13, 2022 at the McGurik Alumni Stadium. Below is a list of students from Wilmington who earned a degree:. Dylan John Bresnahan. Madeline Rose...
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 9 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Endicott College

BEVERLY, MA — Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its spring 2022 Dean's List students. The following Wilmington students have met the Dean's List requirements;. Morgan Bresnahan (Engineering) Makayla Costa (Business Management) Jessica D'Arco (Entrepreneurship)...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Frederick Bedell Bischoff, 93

WALDOBORO, ME — Frederick Bedell Bischoff, a resident of Waldoboro for the past several years and former longtime resident of North Andover, MA, passed away on August 7th, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Ann Hobbs Bischoff with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
WILMINGTON, MA

