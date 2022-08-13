Read full article on original website
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Wilmington OBITUARIES (August 7-13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of August 7, 2022:
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
Wilmington Residents Invited To FREE Outdoor Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert At Tewksbury Library On Monday, August 15
TEWKSBURY, MA — Enjoy a concert from one of New England’s top Jimmy Buffett tribute bands, The Island Castaways Band, this Monday, August 15, 2022, from 6:30pm to 8pm, on the back lawn of the Tewksbury Public Library. Originally formed in 2008 as Jimmy Buffett tribute, The Island...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, August 15, 2022: Shingles Vaccination Clinic For Seniors; Community Playgroup At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, August 15, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is hosting a Community Playgroup for Ages 0 to 8 at 10am. Learn more & register HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is hosting...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 13 Wilmington Students Graduate From UMass Amherst
AMHERST, MA — Approximately 7,000 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 13, 2022 at the McGurik Alumni Stadium. Below is a list of students from Wilmington who earned a degree:. Dylan John Bresnahan. Madeline Rose...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 9 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Endicott College
BEVERLY, MA — Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its spring 2022 Dean’s List students. The following Wilmington students have met the Dean’s List requirements;. Morgan Bresnahan (Engineering) Makayla Costa (Business Management) Jessica D’Arco (Entrepreneurship)...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 9 Wilmington Students Earn Academic Honors At St. John’s Prep
DANVERS, MA — St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of Wilmington students who earned academic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Headmaster’s List (A- or above in all courses) Vincent Calalhan. James Callahan. Jonathan Morad. Nicholas Morad. Christopher Morad. Matthew Norton. Henry...
OBITUARY: Frederick Bedell Bischoff, 93
WALDOBORO, ME — Frederick Bedell Bischoff, a resident of Waldoboro for the past several years and former longtime resident of North Andover, MA, passed away on August 7th, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Ann Hobbs Bischoff with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
POLICE LOG for August 9: Tools Stolen; Fox On Beach; Traffic Lights Out At Key Intersection
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. A caller reported a fox was laying down on Baby Beach. Caller was unsure if the animal was sick or injured, but it was not moving. (6:07am) Police issued a written warning for...
